Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 18, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Sunday, Oct. 18th is the last day of Forgotten Felines of Culpeper’s Crafts’ Meow Virtual Auction. A portion of the proceeds goes toward helping their rescue cats. To bid, visit here on their Facebook page.
DandiLion, male, DSH mackerel, 7 months old
ButterCup, female, DSH torti, 7 months old
Diamond, female, DSH black, 8 weeks old, pre-adopt
Jade, female, DSH tabbico, 8 weeks old, pre-adopt
Dune, male, Manx/DSH, 6 months old
