Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 25, 2020
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Please join the Crafts’ Meow Holiday virtual edition on Nov. 12-15, via the rescuers’ Facebook page.

Lois, female, DSH/Calico, 3 months old

Albert, male, DSH gray tabby, 4 months old

Emmett, male, white and black, 4 months old

DandiLion, male, DSH mackerel, 7 months old

Sam, male, DSH/Bobtail, 3 months old

