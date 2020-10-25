Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 25, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Please join the Crafts’ Meow Holiday virtual edition on Nov. 12-15, via the rescuers’ Facebook page.
Lois, female, DSH/Calico, 3 months old
Albert, male, DSH gray tabby, 4 months old
Emmett, male, white and black, 4 months old
DandiLion, male, DSH mackerel, 7 months old
Sam, male, DSH/Bobtail, 3 months old
