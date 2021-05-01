HEDELT: Recent developments will bring Virginia history to life

Flood formed the American Revolution Consortium for Civic Education after extensive working on the grand opening of the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown in 2017. He said the two organizations are partnering to create an extensive curriculum for online, in-class and outdoor learning about the period from 1763 to 1789.

It will include a particular emphasis on the National Park Service’s Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route. He noted that fourth and eighth grade students in Title One schools will be a major focus of the grant in Virginia.

Flood said the nonprofits starting to coordinate with officials at Virginia’s Department of Education and social-studies groups to see what information they need and how best to disseminate it.

From data portals to prepared teaching units to videos, he said everything is on the table as historians gear up for the 250th celebration of the American Revolution.

“Americans are bombarded with social media and everything these days, but history has fallen by the wayside,” he said.

This bit of history, Flood believes, is particularly fascinating.