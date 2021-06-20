HOLLIFIELD: Big news from the summer of '75

IT was the summer of giants.
Around this time in 1975, I was 10 years old, a gap-toothed youngster with a bowl haircut, recently graduated from the fifth grade, which left me one year shy of Jethro Bodine’s impressive sixth-grade education.
It was a big old goofy world, as songwriter John Prine once said, and the two biggest things in it for me were headed to my little town.
They were Andre the Giant and “Jaws.”
My window to the world was our TV, which picked up two channels, three if you climbed on the roof, spun the antenna and squinted hard.
The dominant station was channel 3, WBTV from Charlotte. Every Saturday, we were blessed with Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and, nearly every day that summer, we saw commercials for a terrifying new motion picture with the now familiar dum-dum-dum-dum music:
“… It lives to kill. A mindless eating machine. It will attack and devour anything. It as if God created the Devil and gave him— Jaws.”
What 10-year-old boy could resist that pitch?
Andre the Giant was the first to hit town. For those few humans unfamiliar with “The Eighth Wonder of the World,” he was a Frenchman who stood over 7 feet tall and weighed more than 500 pounds. He parlayed that size into a wrestling career and that took him all over the world.
At that time, in my small corner of it, he was a mythological creature, talked about but rarely seen outside the pages of wrestling magazines (the bloodier the cover, the better the magazine).
Andre wasn’t on the regular Mid-Atlantic wrestling roster. He was a special attraction, and attract he did.
According to the Mid-Atlantic Gateway website, Andre’s rare presence helped draw record crowds to Columbia, S.C., and Richmond, Va., in July 1975.
That same year, Marion, North Carolina, much, much smaller than those cities, was a regular stop on the Mid-Atlantic regional tour.
Why? I’m not sure.
Maybe it was the new, state-of-the-art high school gym that dwarfed some small college facilities and certainly offered more amenities than a National Guard armory. Or maybe it was the rabid fan base from near and far, hollers and hills, fueled by Saturday mayhem blasted from WBTV’s far-reaching signal.
Whatever the case, we got Andre that hot day in July and he did not disappoint, teaming up with strongman Ken Patera to lay a whuppin’ on the villains.
He strode in looking like an honest to goodness giant, stepped over the top rope and took care of business.
The mythical creature from the pages of those blood-soaked magazines came to life, and it was electrifying.
For “Jaws,” we had to wait a little longer. The giant-shark movie opened on June 20, but it’s a long swim from Amity Island to western North Carolina.
We endured months of hype, tons of 10-year-old kid speculation—“If Andre fought Jaws, who do you think would win?”—before the movie made it to the House Theater for a bunch of newly minted sixth-graders to brave.
It was October by then. And though it was fall, there was still a feeling of summer when the lights went down and the music began.
Dum-dum. Dum-dum ...
Like Andre the Giant, “Jaws” delivered the goods. When the lights came up, many terrified kids were not looking forward to next year’s beach trip.
The shark model in the film, I learned later, was named Bruce, and he’s right there among my favorite Bruces, along with Springsteen and Lee.
So, here in the summer of 2021, I say thank you, wherever in the cosmos you may be, to Bruce and Andre for the summer of 1975.
It was the summer of giants.
A humor columnist, Scott Hollifield is editor and general manager of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. Write him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.