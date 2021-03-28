HOLLIFIELD: Grapes of laughs—let mandate wither on the vine

Later, former First Lady Michelle Obama was chided by her opponents for pushing for healthier school meals.

And, in third grade, I was rebuked for stuffing green beans into a milk carton to make it appear as if I had cleaned my plate so I could score an extra chocolate oatmeal cookie. It was a sad end to my budding political career, derailing any future run for student council.

Supporters of the HB 136 noted that while it would require schools to offer muscadine grape juice, it would not mandate that students drink it. Cafeteria workers therefore would not be allowed to jam a funnel in Ethan’s mouth to force him to drink his daily mandated amount of sweet, sweet North Carolina muscadine grape juice.

“Mom, I don’t want to go to school today. My stomach hurts and my lips are still red.”

Reading the story and diving deeper into the bill, I came up with a list of pros and cons for state-mandated school muscadine grape juice.

Pros:

— Muscadine grape juice tastes pretty good. Not Mountain Dew good, but pretty good.