HOLLIFIELD In a neighborhood wishin’ for demolition

It involved both brute force and precision.

I spend most of my days working with other people building the latest newspaper a piece at a time until it’s complete and arrives on doorsteps or inboxes.

Tearing something down looked like so much more fun, like being in the saddle of a prehistoric hell-raising beast that could also operate delicately when needed.

I decided then and there my next career would be traveling freelance excavator operator, driving from town to town knocking stuff down for the good of humanity.

I came up with my pitch.

“Excuse me, sir. I noticed that building yonder is in disrepair. May I present you with my card? Yes, it is me, traveling freelance excavator operator. For a reasonable sum, a mere pittance if you will, I will tear down that unsightly structure. Also, I am sorry I crushed your mailbox on the way in. I’m still getting the hang of this thing.”

Then, I looked up how much a used excavator of this a magnitude costs and realized I would have a better chance of being Kris Kristofferson’s tour manager than purchasing this particular piece of equipment.

But it was a nice thought for as long as the frosty beverage lasted.