HOLLIFIELD: Nothing more American than the Bash

As I sit down to write this on July 6, 2021, I can remember exactly where I was 36 years ago, which is odd because I can’t recall what I had for breakfast yesterday.

That last part isn’t true. It’s just a cliché that people use in their later years to get a cheap laugh. I had eight cups of coffee and a leftover chicken sandwich, which are things people consume in their later years that may lead to fewer later years.

But on July 6, 1985, I watched the greatest rassler of all time—and that is certainly different than wrestler—emerge from a helicopter and walk the red carpet to participate in The Great American Bash at Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, US of A, Universe. It was one of the best goat-ropin,’ hell-raisin,’ hootenannies I have ever had the pleasure to live through and later recall to take up newspaper space.

At that time I was 21 and unlike the narrator in the Merle Haggard song, I had not turned that number doing life without parole, so I guess my mamma tried harder. But she didn’t try hard enough to keep me away from the Bash.