HOLLIFIELD: Richelle was always up for the challenge

And she formed special bonds and friendships with the people she encountered.

One of those friendships was with the legendary local lawman Charles Queen, a deputy sheriff before becoming a bailiff in the twilight of his career.

When Queen died after 50 years in year law enforcement, Richelle wrote about how he took her under his wing:

I had the privilege of calling him my friend. We met more than 16 years ago when I was a green reporter fresh out of college with a brand-new job in a brand new-town I had never been to before. I was thrown into the lion’s den of the court world (which, if you don’t know, operates totally differently than any other world). He helped me conquer my fears … and he made it fun along the way.

He and I were tablemates. He had a seat where he could watch over the happenings of the courtroom. There was always an empty chair beside him. He called me to sit there one day.

“You can sit here anytime you want to,” he told me, “but bring some candy.”

“What’s your favorite kind of candy?” I asked him.

“It’s not for me,” he said. “Bring something for the little kids, not anything too hard.”

Reese’s, it was.