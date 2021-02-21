HOLLIFIELD: They’ll scam the shirt right off your back

So, how can someone protect himself or herself from falling victim to these conniving con artists? As the senior interim romance advice columnist and foreign correspondent for this award-winning publication, I will offer a few tips in a Q&A format.

Q. Hi, Scott. I downloaded a dating app, began messaging a swell gal with a beautiful smile and we hit it off like gangbusters. Why, I would say she’s the bee’s knees, alright. She’s from Ukraine and we are planning to meet soon here in the states, but first she wants me to wire her $15,000 to pay off her sister’s gambling debt to Russian mobsters. Do you see any red flags here?

A. I do, in addition to those raised by your use of the words “gangbusters” and “bee’s knees.” Here’s what the BBB said in a news release: “Everything seems great, but soon your new beau has some unusual—but seemingly harmless—requests. They want you to receive money for them and wire it overseas. They may claim to be helping a loved one battling COVID-19, doing a business deal, or representing a charitable organization. If you refuse, your amorous new beau may suddenly get hostile, threaten you or grow distant.”