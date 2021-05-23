HOLLIFIELD: This just in from outer space

According to CBS News online, an officer in the fledging U.S. Space Force lost his command after spouting nonsense on a podcast, which is the second most popular way to ruin a career after tweeting something stupid.

Space Force, formed in 2019, has just over 4,800 personnel, 77 spacecraft and one giant death ray. The death ray is speculation on my part, but the other numbers are accurate.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was on a podcast plugging his new book no one wants to read, said he didn’t care for the military’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. He blamed Marxism, and not the Groucho kind.

“Our diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we’re receiving in the military via that industry are rooted in critical race theory which is rooted in Marxism,” Lohmeier said.

He had no comment on what he thought of Mr. Spock’s pointy ears.

Military higher-ups, figuring this guy was not who we wanted to beam down to other planets to negotiate intergalactic peace treaties, gave him the heave-ho.