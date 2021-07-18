HOLLIFIELD: To bee or not to bee? I'll pick not to

The latest sting hurt like a multi-syllable curse word and the swelling was more than I remembered from the last time I was stung.

A week later, a bee got me on the back of the upper arm while mowing. This time, it hurt like two multi-syllable curse words strung together and my arm swelled from four inches above my elbow to four inches below.

Though I kind of liked having a giant Hulk arm when I looked in the mirror, it was a bit alarming.

Dr. Google told me this was a later-in-life allergic reaction to bee venom.

“If you’ve been stung by a bee and didn’t have a reaction, there is still a chance of reacting in the future,” David Golden, M.D. at Johns Hopkins University said in an ABC News article. “You can get stung many times in your life and not react and one day become allergic to it. If you’ve actually had an allergic reaction to a sting there’s a very high chance of reacting again.”

And, of course, I got stung again. Twice. Once in the back of the right leg and once on the left hand, about an inch from my thumb. The hand began to swell like a balloon.