HOLLIFIELD: UFOs and the all-knowing Post Office revisited

The hate-filled, error-packed, libelous four-page “editorial” is supposedly copyrighted and intended for use “in its entirety...If you wish to edit due to space, do your editing and then FAX us a copy (for) approval prior to publishing.”

Uh, yeah. I’ll get right on that.

So, if my mailbag is an indication, the UFO people have a firmer grip on reality than many. It seems more plausible that spaceships will land in my backyard than those who favor an alternative lifestyle will take up AK-47s and force me tango to Judy Garland records during the next civil war.

(2021 update: Yep. There weren’t a lot of rainbow flags at the insurrection.)

According to the aforementioned 1993 UFO report, strange cattle mutilations were reported in Georgia, where farm animals have long been—Stop reading! Stop reading! This is the all-seeing Post Office! We are censoring the rest of this column because it is just too stupid to continue. If you have a complaint, please speak directly into the listening device in the light bulb above you. Now, you are commanded to tango to Judy Garland records. That is all.

