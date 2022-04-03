JOHNSTON: A bounty of vegetables, flowers awaits

IT is gardening time again.

Some of my late winter/early spring crops—peas, beets, onions and kale—that I planted on March 3 are coming up.

My sprouting potatoes, salvaged from last year’s crop, are also beginning to poke through the soil here and there, but those seed potatoes that I bought and cut will need another week or 10 days to find their way out of the ground.

As I mentioned in an earlier column, the soil was very dry when I planted, but since then we have had several nice rains that have allowed my seeds to germinate.

Thankfully, nothing had come up and I had not set out my cabbage the night the temperature plunged to 15 degrees. The snow that Saturday would not have caused any damage, but Sunday morning’s frigid temperatures would have done a number on any leaves that might have emerged.

A local greenhouse started my tomato plants about the first week in March, and hopefully, they will be ready to transplant by the last week in April. I’m starting zucchini and yellow squash in the basement next week so they will also be ready when the threat of frost has passed.

In my area frost is possible until about May 10—and occasionally beyond. The latest freeze I can recall was May 22 about 25 years ago when the temperature got down to 28. Ironically, there was no frost that morning because the air was dry and there was a slight wind.

If you’re planning a garden, you can try to cheat Mother Nature and plant sensitive crops early, but remember that freezing temperatures are commonplace in April. One year, I think it was 1983, we had three inches of snow on April 15. April can be tricky.

Things seem pretty much on schedule this spring. As usually occurs, we’ve had warm days and chilly days but few dramatic swings either way. Such weather keeps plant life on schedule.

The forsythia bloomed late this year. Some springs find the blooms out in late February in the Piedmont, but this year it was St. Patrick’s Day when yellow outdid the green.

The peach buds in Rappahannock County orchards were starting to turn red and swell about the middle of this month and should be ready to bloom this week.

There is little to do in my garden right now. The early crops are coming up and it is too cold for weeds to grow. But all hell will break loose the last week in April when it is time to plant tomatoes, beans, corn and a host of other summer crops.

Now, I just enjoy the lull before the storm.

Hunters, remember that spring gobbler season begins April 9 and extends until May 14. A spring youth hunt is set for April 2-3 (check game regulations for more details).

Apparently, there was a good hatch last year because there seem to be plenty of birds around this spring. I have seen several flocks of 20 or more and one flock that must have contained 50 turkeys. All were miles apart, so I know they were not the same birds.

I have already seen one or two gobblers strutting so the mating season is ready to begin.

I saw a rarity a few weeks ago. On March 14, I drove past a field along a creek bottom where about a dozen deer were picking through old corn stalks. One deer caught my eye and I stopped to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. It was a buck that still had its antlers, which are usually gone by Jan. 15. For whatever reason, this old boy didn’t get the memo.

Again, a warning about allowing your pets to run loose for the next few weeks. Coyotes are denning and females will kill cats and small dogs—even beagles—for food for their pups.

Finally, about a month ago I saw a bald eagle feeding on roadkill along a secondary highway. I knew that eagles eat carrion the same as buzzards, but I had never seen one feasting on roadkill before.

Oh, yes, and shorttail Mexican (black) vultures will nest in barn lofts at this time of year. Just in case you see one fly into a loft opening you’ll know where she is going.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .