JOHNSTON: A colorful autumn is right around the corner

Apple season is beginning. By the first of October, most varieties will be ready to pick and from the looks of the orchards I have passed, there should be a bumper crop this year. I like the sweet varieties like Golden Delicious and Red Delicious.

We are now into hunting season. Dove season came in earlier this month, as did squirrel season in some counties. Archery and muzzle- loading seasons for deer begin in October (check state regulations) prior to the general hunting season in November.

Something many hunters may not be aware of is that antlerless gun season for deer is now underway in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Orange counties.

Most hunters who I have talked to are not in favor of this early season, and it is unclear just why the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries opened it.

First, there are plenty of late fawns still with spots that are too young to fend for themselves. Even if they do survive without a mother, they likely will be stunted and perhaps too weak to make it through a harsh winter.

Second, if you shoot a deer in 90-degree weather, you had better be prepared to butcher it almost on the spot. Meat spoils quickly in hot weather.