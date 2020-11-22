JOHNSTON: Accept the reality of the election. It's the American way.

What is it with Republican conspiracy theories? Anything that doesn’t go their way is the result of a conspiracy. Somebody done them wrong. Nobody can be trusted. The “deep state” is trying to control the people.

All this from people who live in what we claim to be the greatest country in the world. Riots, looting, conspiracy theories, refusing to accept the inevitable. Democrats and Republicans acting like little kids whose mothers refused to buy them a toy in Walmart.

Of course, Trump has not helped the situation. If he was the screaming kid in Walmart, he would have kicked his mother’s shin by now.

First, he claimed victory long before several key states had completed their vote counts. Then he demanded that the vote count stop when Election Day was over.

Long vote counts and delays are nothing new. Before voting machines were developed, every ballot in the United States had to be counted by hand, a job that often took days.

As for reporting delays, in the days before there was even a telegraph, tabulations from Western states like Indiana and Illinois had to be taken to Washington by stagecoaches or horseback riders. If the rivers were up, that could take weeks.