JOHNSTON: All the signs point to a snowy winter

DESPITE some hot, muggy afternoons, we had a pretty normal Central Virginia summer.

If we get average rainfall during the last four months of the year, we will finish with about 45 inches, which is what we tend to expect annually in our region.

How does all this translate into weather for the coming winter, as our thoughts move from hot July afternoons to Christmas-card snowfalls and January blizzards.

Snow lovers are already hoping this will be a frigid, snowy winter, while snow haters are praying that it will be mild and relatively dry like last year.

Being part Indian, I feel I have a special insight into the realm of weather, so I begin looking for signs regarding the coming winter. Then I adjust my wood pile accordingly.

After carefully surveying nature, I must tell you that I’m building that wood pile higher than normal.

All the signs point to a snowy winter, with one or two monster storms. And I’m talking about 30-40 inch snows. VDOT better stockpile plenty of salt because I think it will be needed.

Why do I think we’re due for monster snows? First, we always get at least one big storm every seven or eight years, and the last blizzard was in 2015. We’re due.

Second, weather patterns are changing. Whether these changes are influenced by man or just part of a natural cycle I can’t say. But there’s no denying they are changing. As we have seen in recent weeks, one-inch rainfalls are becoming three- or four-inch downpours. Four inches of rain translates into a lot of snow.

Most of these abnormally potent storms are occurring in the spring and summer, but sooner or later a monster precipitation maker and a blast of Arctic air are going to get together in winter and we may have a blizzard of unprecedented proportions. That could happen this time around.

Weather pattern changes aside, let’s look at some other factors.

It looks as if there will be a poor mast crop this year. I see very few acorns on white oak trees, and many walnut trees are almost bare of nuts. That’s a sign of a hard winter.

The wooly caterpillars are just starting to appear, but all that I have seen so far look like they are dressed for a trip to the North Pole.

There is also a below average persimmon crop, at least in my area. For whatever reason, persimmon trees don’t produce well the summer before a bad winter.

Then there are the visions. One night, I dreamed that the land and the sky was all white with only the tops of the tepee lodgepoles above the snow. I saw the people and the animals moving under the snow like moles in soft earth with the wind howling above. It was a blizzard such as never before.

The next night, I dreamed of another storm, not as big as the first but with snow so deep only the horses’ heads were above the drifts. And it was so cold that their ears froze and snapped off when they were bridled.

Of course, I don’t think we’ll have snow as deep as it was in my visions (no, I was not smoking anything), but I do believe my dreams foretell two big snows this winter.

Last year, my winter weather forecast was one sentence—that it would be a mild winter. And it was. This year, I think we’ll get clobbered.

Below are some dates when we might expect precipitation. Remember that being as close to the coast as we are, storms could drop rain or snow or even ice. So, here goes.

Expect about an inch of precipitation on Thanksgiving weekend, most likely beginning on Thanksgiving Day. This could be rain changing to snow at the end.

There is usually precipitation during the first three days of December and an ice storm around Dec. 20. But also watch out for Dec. 9–10 with a possible snowstorm on Dec. 31.

One of out two big snows may begin on either Jan. 15 or 16, and it will likely be followed by an ice storm on Jan. 20. There could be some light snow (two inches or less) around Jan. 10 after temperatures plummet about Jan. 5.

The monster snowstorm, if one does occur, should come in February, typically our snowiest month. I’m thinking that biggie, with only the lodgepoles at the top of the teepee showing, will arrive about Feb. 5 or 6 and should be on the ground until March.

We may well have another snow Feb. 16–18 before the spring thaw arrives.

Two out of the last four years, we have had strong windstorms in early March, so have the generator ready. Abnormally strong winds (70 mph gusts on March 2, 2018) seem to be a regular early-spring phenomenon now.

We could get snow Mar. 4–8 with a better chance around Mar. 20. April 15 is usually our last chance for snow.

How much snow? About 50 inches if my blizzards pan out.

Days missed from school? At least 12 is a good bet.

One final note. The first killing frost used to average coming about Oct. 10. Only once in the past decade have we had a killing frost before Oct. 18, and the last two years they didn’t occur until November. Autumns are getting warmer.

If we have an early frost, that could also be indictive of a hard winter.

Hope you have plenty of taters in the basement and plenty of wood on the pile. You might need both.