JOHNSTON: America doesn't need four more years of divisiveness

WILL THIS HELL we call American politics ever end?
In 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton for the presidency, the Democrats screamed bloody murder and refused to allow that loss to go away. For four years, they have gnawed away at Trump and the office of president and made sure that the political turmoil didn’t end.
Now the Republicans, who condemned the Democrats, are prepared to do the same thing. The word is that sometime in the near future, Trump, who has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, will announce his intention to run again in 2024.
If that happens, we will have another four years of division among Americans, another four years of demeaning the president and his office, another four years of animosity and hate.
If Trump does announce his intention to run again in 2024, the “Trump Train” will ramble down the tracks for the next four years, using its cowcatcher to push aside anyone who gets in its way.
If Donald Trump loves this country the way he says he does, why would he allow that to happen? Announcing his candidacy even before Biden takes office would only add to the America’s divisiveness, something we surely don’t need.
Trump apparently feels he needs a national entourage to maintain his celebrity status. His ego seems to demand it. So he won’t let his followers go.
Other presidents have graciously accepted defeat and gone away somewhere to write their memoirs.
The Electoral College has spoken; Trump lost by 74 electoral votes. It is time to move on.
Instead of fading away with grace and dignity, the president continues to discredit the election laws that put him in office in the first place. If you condemn the system, you condemn the country, which is exactly what the Democrats did in 2016.
The fact is that we have become a nation of sore losers and political malcontents. We act like spoiled brats whenever things don’t go our way. We are fine as long as we win, but anytime we lose, we cry that it is only because our opponents cheated. That’s sad.
The election is over and Trump lost. Still, with the president egging them on, elements of the Republican Party are apparently going to spend the next four years creating turmoil, just like the Democrats did.
Explain to me how that helps our country? All it does is make the situation worse. If you love America, how can you—Democrats and Republicans—keep trying to pull it down?
And while his devoted followers are wreaking political havoc, Trump and his beautiful young wife will retire to his palatial estate in Florida, where he will play golf to his heart’s content and live a life of luxury with his $10 billion fortune.
Let him retire and enjoy his wealth. I don’t begrudge the man his money or his lifestyle. I just don’t want him to inspire hatred and bitterness among his followers while he is having a high old time being rich and famous.
As for running again in four years, well, Trump is 74 years old. He could be dead or in a nursing home by 2024. But even if he isn’t, The Donald has a history of flitting from one Fantasy Island to another. Who knows what he will be doing in four years?
Trump has had his moment in the political spotlight. Now it is time for him to ride off into the sunset. Meanwhile, the Republicans should spend their time grooming another candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
If Trump couldn’t get re-elected this year, he likely won’t get elected in 2024—if he runs. The GOP does not need to spend four years whining about this election and pinning their future hopes on a has-been.
Crying about the past will accomplish nothing. If Republicans really want to win in 2024, they should look for a candidate who can lead America into the future.
So, Mr. President, take a lesson from Bob Hope. Say “thanks for the memories” and go quietly into yonder night. Don’t say you will run again in 2024 and keep hatred and division alive.
You saw what the Democrats did. Please don’t drag us through that for four more years.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.