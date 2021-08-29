JOHNSTON: Anti-vaxxers are running out of excuses

IT’S FDA-approved. Now what’s your excuse?
For months, some people have been refusing to get a COVID vaccine because the Food and Drug Administration had not approved it.
Well, earlier this week, the FDA did give its stamp of approval to the Pfizer vaccine, saying that it was safe and 91 percent effective.
So now there is an FDA-approved vaccine out there. And soon, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are likely to also get federal approval. Still, some people are balking.
While these folks are dreaming up other excuses for not getting vaccinated, I received an email a few days ago from a friend who said he had a buddy that absolutely refused to take the vaccine. He got COVID-19 and died the day the email was sent.
All over America, the unvaccinated are contracting the delta mutation of the virus. Many end up in hospitals. Some are dying. The vast majority of those who have been vaccinated and catch the virus are experiencing mild symptoms.
Let’s be honest. Most of those who are refusing to get vaccinated are doing it out of arrogance, not fear of future complications from the vaccine. They just want to stand up and holler that nobody, especially the government, can make them do anything they don’t want.
And let’s be honest again. Most of those who are standing up and hollering are Republicans, who apparently don’t trust anyone or anything. I say that because the two major apostles of the GOP, Donald Trump and George Bush, have not only endorsed the vaccine, but took it themselves.
But some conservative Republicans have dug their heels in so deep that they reportedly booed Trump last week when he advocated taking the vaccine during a rally. In GOP circles, that’s almost as bad as booing God.
I even had one Republican tell me that he would not take the shots because vaccine was not mentioned in the Bible. Well, neither are heart, blood pressure and cancer medicines. Still, when the doctor says they are necessary to prevent us from dying, we take them.
This is getting to the point of being absurd. It is like ignoring the possible effects or smallpox or polio 75 years ago and refusing to take the appropriate vaccines.
In the past 18 months, some 600,000 Americans have died who would have given anything to have had a vaccine early in this pandemic.
Get a grip. Polio and smallpox were real, and now they’re gone because of a vaccine. COVID is real, too.
“But it’s my body!”
Yes it is but it is someone’s body that pulls the trigger of the gun that kills others. And it’s is your body that may spread COVID to those too weak and infirmed to take the vaccine. Sometimes you have to think of other people and be a Christian for more than just the Sunday morning worship service.
Back in 1953, when the polio vaccine became widely available, Americans rushed to get vaccinated. But we were not so politically polarized then. Even though Dwight Eisenhower was a Republican president, there was no hesitation on Democrats part to take the vaccine.
And when John F. Kennedy became president, the Republicans still got vaccinated, even though JFK was a Democrat.
Maybe what we need to do is put the vaccine in different bottles, one labeled “For Democrats Only” and the other labeled “For Republicans Only.” Spread the rumor (on Facebook, of course) that Republican doctors had created the one for Republicans and Democratic doctors had come up with the other.
The Republican vials, of course, would have to have the disclaimer “No tracking chip in this vaccine” so that even the hardcore skeptics would be convinced.
Hey! I guarantee you that half the country would accept it as fact. Americans are that gullible. Same vaccine, but with different political labels, a donkey on one bottle and an elephant on the other. Yes, we have come to that.
Sounds funny, but it is not. People are still dying and the virus, which continues to mutate and is not going away. (Incidentally, if you accept the fact that COVID has mutated, you believe in evolution because mutation is the basis for Darwin’s theory of evolution.).
I’m getting tired of pounding the podium up here in this COVID pulpit, but I don’t want to remain silent while people, no matter how arrogant and hard-headed they are, die for no good reason.
And I don’t want to wear a mask until hell freezes over.
I took the shots in January when they were first offered, and I’ll take a booster when necessary.
Oh, and that tracking chip has done me no harm thus far.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.