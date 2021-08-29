JOHNSTON: Anti-vaxxers are running out of excuses

IT’S FDA-approved. Now what’s your excuse?

For months, some people have been refusing to get a COVID vaccine because the Food and Drug Administration had not approved it.

Well, earlier this week, the FDA did give its stamp of approval to the Pfizer vaccine, saying that it was safe and 91 percent effective.

So now there is an FDA-approved vaccine out there. And soon, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are likely to also get federal approval. Still, some people are balking.

While these folks are dreaming up other excuses for not getting vaccinated, I received an email a few days ago from a friend who said he had a buddy that absolutely refused to take the vaccine. He got COVID-19 and died the day the email was sent.

All over America, the unvaccinated are contracting the delta mutation of the virus. Many end up in hospitals. Some are dying. The vast majority of those who have been vaccinated and catch the virus are experiencing mild symptoms.

Let’s be honest. Most of those who are refusing to get vaccinated are doing it out of arrogance, not fear of future complications from the vaccine. They just want to stand up and holler that nobody, especially the government, can make them do anything they don’t want.