JOHNSTON: Are mainstream Republicans tired of Trump-style politics?

CULPEPER County’s special election this week for Circuit Court Clerk could well be a precursor to what the post-Trump Republican Party may face in the 2022 midterm elections.
Carson Beard captured 71 percent of the votes in a lopsided victory over Republican Marshall Keene, who just happens to be the chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
This election should not have been political. The clerk of the court makes no laws. He or she only carries them out in the prescribed manner. The job is more record-keeping than anything else.
Keene, however, chose to campaign on the “core values” of the national Republican Party. Beard claimed affiliation with neither party.
Democrats obviously aided Beard’s campaign, but with 71 percent of the votes on his side of the ledger in a decidedly Republican county, it is apparent that many Republicans also backed the independent.
In truth, Tuesday’s special election should never have been held. Beard was appointed interim clerk when Janice Corbin, who had three years left on her eight-year term, retired Dec. 31.
Everyone expected the clerk’s election to be held in conjunction with the regular election in November.
But the local Republican committee pushed for a special election and the Board of Supervisors gave in. That special election reportedly cost Culpeper County taxpayers about $84,000.
Having lost the clerk’s election, Keene is now free to run for re-election for his Stevensburg District seat on the Culpeper County School Board, where he is chairman. With the early special election, he can now run for two jobs in the same year.
During his loud campaign, Keene blasted the news media much like President Donald Trump did during his four years in office. Beard ran a low-key campaign that stressed his qualifications for the job.
As was evident in Tuesday’s special election, many Americans are tired of Trump-style politics. Four years of The Donald taught us that mud-slinging and yelling don’t get the job done. Teddy Roosevelt was right: speak softly and carry a big stick.
There seems to be no doubt that the post-Trump Republican Party is split. Those who would follow the former president off a cliff now appear in the minority and any future ultra-conservative candidate will have a hard time winning votes.
Twenty years ago, I covered a Culpeper County Republican Committee nominating meeting and there were some 300 people in attendance.
The members, in fact, filled the local high school cafeteria.
That number has now dwindled to only a handful of active members.
With the formation of the tea party, Republicans began to swing further and further to the right. At this point, some are about as far right as they can get without falling off the proverbial cliff.
The Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is proof of just how extreme some Republicans have become. That despicable incident has also changed some voters from red to blue.
The mainstream Republicans that attended that mass meeting 20 years ago cannot identify with such extremism.
They respect the GOP’s “core values,” but they are not ready to take America to the brink of a civil war any more than mainstream Democrats, who also see the ultra-left members of their party on the brink of violence.
Tuesday’s election—and Trump’s November loss—may make it evident that Republicans will no longer vote for any candidate that the party puts on the ballot, even in an overwhelming GOP county. The events of Jan. 6 have shown where the ultra-right is headed and mainstream Republicans want no part of the trip.
Perhaps the time has come for mainstream Republicans to distance themselves for ultra-conservative members and form their own party. If the ultra-right wants to destroy the party, let them have at it.
The same is true for mainstream Democrats. They may choose to stay away from the ultra-left.
The truth is that there is not a hoot’s worth of difference between mainstream Republicans and mainstream Democrats.
It is the extremists on both sides that are causing the problems and preventing bipartisan legislation from getting passed.
If all stays as is, the GOP may be walking down a tough road in 2022. Mainstream Republicans may well vote Democratic if the GOP nominees continue to campaign Trump style.
This may be a good time for some Republican politicians to become independents.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.