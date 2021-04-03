JOHNSTON: Are mainstream Republicans tired of Trump-style politics?

The Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is proof of just how extreme some Republicans have become. That despicable incident has also changed some voters from red to blue.

The mainstream Republicans that attended that mass meeting 20 years ago cannot identify with such extremism.

They respect the GOP’s “core values,” but they are not ready to take America to the brink of a civil war any more than mainstream Democrats, who also see the ultra-left members of their party on the brink of violence.

Tuesday’s election—and Trump’s November loss—may make it evident that Republicans will no longer vote for any candidate that the party puts on the ballot, even in an overwhelming GOP county. The events of Jan. 6 have shown where the ultra-right is headed and mainstream Republicans want no part of the trip.

Perhaps the time has come for mainstream Republicans to distance themselves for ultra-conservative members and form their own party. If the ultra-right wants to destroy the party, let them have at it.

The same is true for mainstream Democrats. They may choose to stay away from the ultra-left.

The truth is that there is not a hoot’s worth of difference between mainstream Republicans and mainstream Democrats.