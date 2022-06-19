JOHNSTON: Back then, a bike was an instrument of independence

YOU don’t see kids riding bicycles anymore.

Oh, once in a while, you’ll come across a child riding in his driveway or encounter a parent who has taken his child to a school parking lot to ride, but that’s about it.

These days, a bike is a toy. When I was growing up, it was a legitimate mode of transportation.

My first bike was one that a neighbor had found in a junk pile. It had a broken bar but was otherwise in good shape. The neighbor offered to sell it to me for $5, which was the equivalent of 250 empty pop bottles turned in at the store (2 cents each).

I might have had to walk 50 miles to find 250 empty bottles in the ditches, and by the time I had accumulated that many, the neighbors would likely have sold the bike to some other child. I had to figure out something else.

My neighbor solved the problem. Two large truck loads of slab wood in her backyard, and if I would stack the pieces neatly along the fence, she would give me the bike. I jumped at the chance.

When the wood was stacked and I had earned a couple dollars picking up hay, I pushed the bike with the broken bar to town to get it fixed. Sonny Porter was the premier welder in the area, and he had a sign in front of his shop that read, “We fix anything but a broken heart.”

Sonny charged me a dollar to weld that bar and assured me that it was safe to ride. The three miles riding home went a lot faster than the three miles walking to town.

When I was growing up, bicycles got us wherever we wanted to go. Most families didn’t have two cars back then (my family didn’t even have one). If the husband was at work (most mothers stayed home; being a housewife was an admirable profession in those days), the wife didn’t have transportation, so there was no way to haul kids to and fro. But if there was a second car, parents in that day and time did not cater to a child’s every whim. If you wanted to go somewhere, you had to find a way.

And a bicycle was the way. Bicycles got us to town, to the store, to ballgames on vacant lots and often to school or church. A bike was more than just a prized possession. It was an instrument of independence.

For me, a basket was a necessary accessory on my bicycle, and I bought one as soon as I saved up the money. I could carry pop bottles I picked up in my basket, and I could bring groceries home in it. I could put my baseball glove in my basket and even found a way to carry my .22 cal. rifle in there when going groundhog hunting (one farmer paid me $1 for every groundhog I shot on his property).

Several times during squirrel season, I rode my bike 12 miles into Rappahannock County to hunt, arriving on Castleton Mountain before daylight. To make the pre-daylight trips more pleasant, I hung a small transistor radio on the bar and listed at music as I pedaled. That was riding in style.

Parents today would never allow a 12-year-old to ride 12 miles in the dark with a shotgun laced across the handlebar, but it was no big thing back then. Several of my school buddies accompanied me on such trips at different times.

Today, many people ride stationary bikes to nowhere to build up leg muscles. We built up our leg muscles riding bikes to get somewhere, anywhere (almost) that we wanted to go.

I recall a story about a kid in Berryville whose family was coming to Culpeper for a visit. The boy convinced his parents to allow him to start riding his bike and they could pick him up when they caught up with him.

Figuring the boy would tire quickly and be found waiting along the highway, the father took his time leaving (waiting about two hours) to let the young man get as far as he could.

Well, the parents never passed the boy. By the time they got to Culpeper, their son had already finished the almost 60-mile trip. Kids could do some traveling riding bikes.

A friend of mine, who is an athletic director at an area high school, thinks that’s why so few kids 50 or 60 years ago had knee problems. Riding their bikes day in and day out built muscles.

I rode my bike every day in good weather and bad (occasionally even in the snow). That old coaster brake bicycle (I knew only one rich kid who had a fancy English Racer) had only one gear that demanded leg strength. And I could pedal it all day.

Bikes took us everywhere.

