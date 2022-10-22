JOHNSTON: Bask in the abundant delights of autumn apples

It is apple season.

Yep, time to make that obligatory trip to the orchard on the way to the mountains to see the fall colors, which should peak in a week or so.

A couple of families I know have already made apple butter, which is foreign to most kids these days but once was as familiar between two slices of bread as peanut butter.

For those who have never tasted it, apple butter is sweet with just a hint of cinnamon. It is dark brown in color.

I ate apple butter sandwiches when I was a child but got away from them when I grew up, so eating apple butter is a bit nostalgic.

A friend and I are about to make something I like better—applesauce. We tried it for the first time last year and the experiment was successful. So, she is determined to fill the pint jars again.

My friend thought last year’s batch was perfect, but I didn’t think it was sweet enough. So, this year we’re making two batches and I’m adding more sugar to mine.

We used golden delicious apples last year and were perfectly satisfied with their flavor and texture. Other varieties are perfectly acceptable (so I am told), but we’ll stick with what we know. Besides, I love golden delicious apples and any left over from the sauce I can eat raw.

Now is also the time to dry apples, an old-timey country way of preserving them. Just peel, core and slice the apples about half an inch thick and place them out in the sun, preferably on a tin roof or a sheet of aluminum.

Turn them every day or two until they are sufficiently dry and then put them in cheesecloth bags. Hang them in a dry, airy area and they will keep until late in the winter. The old people loved dried apple pie for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Of course, apples can also be canned for winter consumption.

This is also a good time to put your potatoes in a kiln so they will keep all winter. A few of mine have just started to create tiny sprouts and if I don’t put them in the ground, the sprouts will consume the moisture in the potato and it will shrivel up. By January many of my potatoes would be all but unusable.

So, I need to get those potatoes out of my warm, dry basement and into a colder, wetter atmosphere. The old people used to just take rags or straw and cover the potatoes in a well-drained hole about a foot deep. Then they could scratch out a few as they needed them (they did the same thing with fall cabbage).

I have improvised a bit. I took a 5-gallon plastic trash can, cut out the bottom and buried it, putting about two inches of rock at the bottom for drainage. I put enough potatoes for a week or two in a breathable bag and lower the bags into the trashcan.

I cover the bags with about eight inches of old rags (straw would do) and then put the plastic cover back on the trashcan to keep the rain out. In the winter I can remove a bag at a time until they are all gone.

Remember, potatoes don’t freeze at 32 degrees, but more like 27. And they like moisture.

It is almost time for me to start cracking walnuts. As I said in earlier columns, only one of my trees produced a good crop this year and I ended up with about a third of the nuts I had last season. But that’s OK because I still have four or five quarts from last year still in the freezer (they really don’t freeze because of the oil). That should be plenty for apple cakes and brownies.

In the old days this would be about the time when farmers started thinking about shucking corn and making preparations for hog killing in November. There was much to do.

Fall is a busy time and it is one of my favorite times of the year. The days are warm and the nights are cool and crisp. Long pants in the morning, shorts in the afternoon and sweatshirts at night. And a good time for using the firepit.

Gotta get ready. Remember, we could see snow at any time now and I, for one, can’t wait for those flakes to start falling.

Which reminds me: make sure the woodpile is stacked high. Could be a tough winter.