JOHNSTON: Bible school (and Kool-Aid) highlight of religious upbringings

THERE are those who would say that communion wine is the official drink of the Baptist faith.

I contend that it is strawberry Kool-Aid and anyone who has ever attended Bible school would likely agree.

I recall the tables set up on the concrete front porch of the old country church I attended as a child, with cookies and a jug of red Kool-Aid waiting for us at snack time.

Bible school was a rite of summer in predominately Baptist rural communities. Even the Methodists, at least some of the churches, had Bible school.

The festivities usually began one or two weeks after school ended. By that time kids were starting to get bored, and mothers were in need of a break.

In later years, after many women got jobs outside the home, Bible school switched to a nighttime format, but when I was coming along it was a 9 a.m. until noon deal. Most Bible schools lasted a week, but a few churches extended it to two weeks.

But a two-week Bible school often interfered with that of the church down the road. Congregations tried to stagger their Bible schools and some years there would be a different one every week, from the middle of June until the end of July.

Few churches pushed into August because that was the month of homecomings and revivals, two other sacred events in a typical Baptist summer.

So, if everything fell into place just right, a mother could have six weeks of morning peace and quiet. Bible schools were excellent daycare operations—and they were free.

For those who never attended Bible school, a typical day went something like this. There was an opening assembly after which kids went to their classes where they heard Bible stories, memorized Bible verses and made Bible-related crafts, usually using popsicle sticks or empty toilet paper rolls.

Around 11 it was snack time, the segment most kids considered the best part of the day. For maybe 15 minutes they ate cookies and drank Kool-Aid and then returned to class with red lips.

The Kool-Aid at Bible school was always great. The mothers that made it did not spare the sugar. The cookies, on the other hand, were never that good, at least in my opinion. They were hard cookies, usually a brand no one had ever heard of. But they were cheap and that was important because most small churches didn’t have deep treasuries. That’s why Kool-Aid was the official drink. It was cheap.

The week’s activities were timed so that by the end of class Thursday you had memorized your Bible verses and were ready to recite them in unison during a parental assembly on Friday morning. And your craft was completed and ready to take home.

The bad part about attending a different Bible School each week was that most churches got their materials from the Southern Baptist Association, which usually offered one theme each summer. Thus, each week you were learning the same Bible verses and making the same crafts.

This was not good for teachers because by mid-July the children already knew their verses and could complete their crafts the first day. Some kids, especially mischievous boys, would then have time to get into trouble.

It was important then to slip a Methodist or an independent Baptist Bible school into the summer schedule. They had different Bible verses to memorize and made different crafts.

One Bible school that stands out in my mind took place when I was about 6. After the Friday assembly I was supposed to walk home (two miles) with several other kids, but I made a stop at an old lady’s house on the way. I knew she baked good cookies.

The trouble was that my grandmother didn’t know where I was and came looking for me. When she found me—after about a dozen cookies and a couple of glasses of milk, I got my bottom spanked for disappearing. But those cookies were worth the punishment.

The fate of Bible school is uncertain following COVID, when gatherings were all but forbidden (some churches have even eliminated Sunday school). But for more than 100 years, they were the highlight of many a child’s religious upbringings.

Especially the red Kool-Aid, the sweet nectar of Bible school.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .