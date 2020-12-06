JOHNSTON: Bring on the vaccines so we can put virus behind us

But there are others who are younger and healthier who have gotten severe cases of the virus and died. The bad thing is that even the most expert of the experts don’t know why COVID is so selective.

Yes, a vaccine is now in sight, but the number of positive tests keeps rising. One likely reason is because so many more people are being tested now. When the virus first struck back in March and April, you may recall that there were few testing supplies available, so not many people were being checked.

Now there are millions of people getting tested, so detection is at a higher level. The percentage of those with the virus may have been just as great six months ago, but we didn’t know.

Many people still don’t want to be tested. Some are afraid of the swab in the nose, but others don’t want to know if they have it. Why? Two weeks of quarantining and the loss of a paycheck. If they don’t have symptoms, or just mild ones, they don’t get tested. And that keeps the virus going.

As we look toward 2021, we can only hope that the vaccines are as good as advertised and that people will take the shots. We need to get this virus behind us.