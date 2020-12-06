JOHNSTON: Bring on the vaccines so we can put virus behind us

Thank goodness it is December.
No, it is not because I can’t wait for Christmas, but because this is the last month of 2020, which will go down as one of the craziest years on record.
COVID-19. Quarantines. Masks. Protests. A record number of tropical storms. Wildfires in several Western states. Politics on steroids. It has been wild.
About the only thing that didn’t happen was for an earthquake to occur and drop California into the Pacific. But, hey, we still have 29 days of the year from hell remaining, so Golden Staters better hold on tight.
Soon, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to give Pfizer emergency authorization to begin inoculating Americans with its COVID-19 vaccine, which supposedly is 94 percent effective. A week after that, Moderna hopes to have its vaccine approved.
There seems to be light at the end of this long, dark 2020 tunnel and maybe, just maybe, life will return to normal in 2021. We can only hope, because one more year like this one and we will all be nuts.
One of the big questions right now is how many people will actually take the vaccine. The answer may depend on how it works on front-line workers, who are slated to get it first.
Already, there are conspiracy theories making the rounds on social media. One insists that the only reason the government wants everyone to take the vaccine is because there is something in it that allows Washington to trace our every move.
I’ve got news for you. If you have a cellphone, your every move can already be traced. Every time I get in the car, my phone (based on past travel) predicts where I’m headed and how long it will take me to get there. Even if I change the setting, this information is still stored in the phone’s memory.
Still, some Americans are so paranoid that they are sure the government is trying to take control of them rather that save their lives and health. That’s the world in which we live.
The paranoia will become even stronger if the government forces everyone to take a shot. Then the conspiracy theorists will be sure the vaccine is just another political trick.
For months, some folks in far Southwest Virginia claimed that COVID-19 was merely a political scare tactic and many refused to wear masks. Now, that area is being hit hard as the second wave of the virus rumbles through. Now, COVID is not so political.
This is a strange virus. I have a 93-year-old relative in a memory care facility who tested positive. In March, it was said that an elderly person like that would likely not survive the virus. My relative never had a single symptom during her 14-day quarantine.
Another elderly acquaintance with severe diabetes came down with the virus. He was mildly sick for several days, but was back at work in two weeks. For him, COVID was little more than a case of the flu.
But there are others who are younger and healthier who have gotten severe cases of the virus and died. The bad thing is that even the most expert of the experts don’t know why COVID is so selective.
Yes, a vaccine is now in sight, but the number of positive tests keeps rising. One likely reason is because so many more people are being tested now. When the virus first struck back in March and April, you may recall that there were few testing supplies available, so not many people were being checked.
Now there are millions of people getting tested, so detection is at a higher level. The percentage of those with the virus may have been just as great six months ago, but we didn’t know.
Many people still don’t want to be tested. Some are afraid of the swab in the nose, but others don’t want to know if they have it. Why? Two weeks of quarantining and the loss of a paycheck. If they don’t have symptoms, or just mild ones, they don’t get tested. And that keeps the virus going.
As we look toward 2021, we can only hope that the vaccines are as good as advertised and that people will take the shots. We need to get this virus behind us.
Then maybe it will once again be business as usual and we will not have to worry about catching a deadly virus while engaging in riots and crazy political rallies or surviving wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes.
My sleeve is rolled up. Gimme that shot so I can burn this mask.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.
