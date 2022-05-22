JOHNSTON: Circuses a summer treat for small-town America

DURING the early-to-mid part of the 20th century, there were usually four annual summer events that got small-town America all excited.

No, I’m not talking about holidays like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Each had its place—especially Independence Day with all the fireworks, but there were other events that were even more exciting—like when the circus came to town.

Back in the day, there were all manner of circuses. While the Ringling Bros. and the Barnum & Bailey circuses thrilled kids in the cities, smaller groups played our nation’s small towns.

But big or small, circuses always brought excitement, especially among the younger generation. All were wide-eyed when those tents and exotic animals arrived on the outskirts of town. The circus was big doings.

Desoto Stith, the old blind man who occasionally boarded with my family when I was a child, thrilled me with his memories of the circus arriving in Richmond, where he grew up. He remembered the circus train on which the traveling show moved, the big parade down Broad Street (always led by the show’s most impressive elephant) and the specter of that huge tent being erected on some field or large vacant lot.

Then there was the show—the lions and tigers, the trapeze artists, the expert horsemen and the clowns. Each act was billed as the greatest on Earth and no child would disagree with the barker’s assessment of talent.

It was pretty much the same in small towns, except that the less prestigious shows didn’t arrive by rail but by truck (horse-drawn wagons at the turn of the century). In fact, it was probably a bigger deal because country folks didn’t have the year-round entertainment venues that were available in cities.

During the mid-part of the century, the traveling carnivals begin to bring a weekend of excitement to small-town life. Usually sponsored by the local fire department as a yearly fundraiser, these carnivals (called lawn parties in the Shenandoah Valley) featured Ferris wheels, merry-go-rounds and swings as well as games of chance and always plenty of food. In the boredom of a small-town summer, carnivals became big social and entertainment events.

Elephants and exciting rides often took a back seat to religion when late July and the month of August rolled around. This was the time for tent meetings and church revivals.

Occasionally, some traveling evangelist would arrive in a rural area and set up a tent on the outskirts of town. There, for a week or sometimes two, this man of God would spout hellfire-and-brimstone sermons to those in need of redemption and to the curious, who attended just for the spectacle.

But even if a tent revival did not occur, hellfire, brimstone and redemption could be found at any one of a dozen Baptist church revivals that were held annually. A visiting preacher from a church at least 30 miles away (distance prevented his faults from preceding him) stayed with the church’s pastor, took meals with the deacons (or the wealthy families of the congregation) and prayed for the unsaved during home visits during the afternoons.

These revivals often began with a homecoming service the Sunday before. This brought old members back for a day and stirred up interest in the coming event. Homecomings and revivals were big social (as well as religious) events during the long hot summer.

Finally, there was the county fair where the judging of livestock, canned goods and fresh vegetable was held. Because this judging involved the year’s harvest, county fairs were often held in late July or August. State fairs were September events.

Times have changed. Those who keep their dogs locked in their homes complained about the displaying of wild animals in circuses and those shows have all but disappeared. The clowns that made children laugh 75 years ago now terrify adults in the woods and parks.

Many fire departments stopped having carnivals during the COVID pandemic. The fate of these traveling shows is uncertain.

Few churches hold revivals anymore, and hellfire-and-brimstone sermons are as politically incorrect as circus elephants. Churches now save souls with basketball courts and pickleball.

As for county fairs, well, they too were shuttered during COVID, and may never return to their pre-pandemic prominence.

Still, there was a time when people looked to all four events each and every summer.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .