JOHNSTON: Columbus haters are missing the boat on history

Does anyone in his right mind really believe that if Columbus had not discovered America someone else would not have? The late 1400s and the early 1500s was a period of exploration in Europe. Ships were sailing everywhere.

If Columbus had not set out to find a sea route to the Far East, someone else would have. And they would likely have stumbled on the North and South American continents. After all, if you’re sailing west from Europe they are pretty hard to miss.

But somebody has to be blamed for all the bad things that have happened in America in the past 500-plus years, so we go back to Columbus. If he hadn’t discovered America, none of this would have happened.

If you really want to trace America’s problems back to their origin, why not blame God? If God had not created man, there would have been no Columbus to discover America.

If God had not created trees, there would have been no wood to build ships to carry Columbus across the Atlantic.

If God had not endowed humans with a superior brain, then Columbus would not have had the ability to conceive that the world is round and going west could take a ship to the Far East.