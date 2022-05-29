JOHNSTON: Cyclists should take care on country roads

LET’S take a ride down the highway today.

Let’s start with blue cars.

In case you haven’t noticed it, car colors seem to trend. Around the turn of the century, black cars were all the rage. A few years later, buyers began filling the roads with silver vehicles, then they all became white.

During those periods, it was hard for people like me, who love red, to find their favorite color. It seems that all Detroit wanted to manufacture was black, white and silver vehicles.

These days blue is all the rage, a fact I noticed during my March drive to Florida. Blue cars? Blue was never a popular vehicle color. The only one I remember was my stepfather’s old 1949 Mercury, which was pale blue.

Today’s blue is not pale but a light, bright blue, a color that really stands out on a highway filled with nondescript black, white and silver vehicles.

I was never a fan of blue, but if that’s your fancy then go for it. I’ll stick to red, that hot color that matches my personality.

Let’s move on to bicycles on the highway.

This is the time of year when bicycle enthusiasts get out their two wheelers and go for a ride, usually down a curvy back road.

That’s fine. Bicyclists have just as much right to the highways as cars. I’ve done my share of biking. When I was growing up, a bicycle was my primary mode of transportation. And I rode mostly on back, curvy roads.

But I was one bicyclist going two miles an hour up hills and 15 mph down long slopes. One bicyclist is easy for car to pass, and drivers do get impatient when they are slowed by anything.

The problem today is not the solo bicyclist but the groups of cyclists that ride together. One or two bicyclists are easy for a car to pass but one or two dozen bicyclists strung out over 100 yards of back road is a recipe for disaster. Some impatient driver will inevitably try to pass the whole group and that creates a dangerous situation for everyone.

Motorists and always asked to have consideration for bicyclists but bicyclists should also have consideration for motorists. Bicyclists are, for the most part, recreating, especially when groups ride on back roads. People in cars have some place to go, maybe to work or to a doctor’s appointment. They want to travel at the speed limit, not at the speed of a bicycle.

One or even two bicycles can usually be safely passed. One or two dozen riders strung out together hold up traffic and tempt drivers to pass on dangerous stretches of highway.

When I was growing up and riding slowly up a hill I would stop and get off my bike to allow a car pass. I have never seen an adult bicyclist do that.

In a world that is

always in a hurry, no driver is going to follow a group of bicyclists going 25 mph for very long without trying to pass.

Bicyclists should realize that.

Speaking of slow-moving vehicles, this is the time of year when farmers are moving from one field to another planting crops and making hay. Many of those moves involve trips down the highway.

Tractors, like bicycles, don’t move at the speed of cars or trucks. The top speed for most is about 30 mph, slower if the tractor is pulling a baler of some other piece of equipment.

Unlike bicyclists, who may ride 50 miles during an outing, a farmer on his tractor is usually only going to be on the highway for a mile or two at the most. Give this guy a little consideration.

Bicyclists are out there having fun. Farmers are driving their tractors down the road to make a living. Further, they are growing the beef and other crops that keep the impatient drivers behind them fed.

And farmers, who are aware of cars behind them, will often pull off the road at some safe spot to let traffic pass.

Everybody wants to move to the country so they can drive past the pretty farms with the pretty cows behind the pretty fences. But let them get behind a slow-moving tractor and they start cursing the farmer that feeds the pretty cows and keeps the pretty fences in order.

Give the farmer a break!

One final note. When mowing along the side of the road, try to keep the grass off the asphalt. Grass on pavement can be treacherous for motorcyclists.

Happy motoring!

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .