JOHNSTON: Early bird gets the best garden

I KNOW it is still late January, but it is time to think about gardening.

A month from now, the weather and the condition of the soil permitting, you could be planting peas, potatoes, beets, onions and even carrots.

There have been many years where, even here in the western Piedmont, I’ve had my early crops in the ground by the last week in February. Whether I get them in that early this season is yet to be determined, but I want to be ready.

As always, I plowed my gardens in late October and the furrows have been freezing and thawing all winter. When the weather finally warms a tad and the ground dries, that soil should till loose and fine.

Some years I have only a 24-hour window of opportunity to get those early crops in the ground, so I have to be prepared. There have been a number of times when I didn’t decide until 2 p.m. that the soil was dry enough to till and plant. By dark, I had all my early seeds in the ground.

You probably won’t find many seeds—especially potatoes—in the stores this early, but you can start ordering them from big companies like Burgess right now.

County Farm Service in Culpeper, one of the area’s most complete seed companies, should have peas, beets, onions and the like ready by the middle of February, so I’ll stock up the instant they go on sale.

As for early potatoes, well, they’re starting to sprout in my basement right now. Some of last year’s crop are staying moist and cool in a kiln out behind the meat house but others are still inside.

Each year I use these leftover potatoes for my first planting. Most are medium size spuds (I eat the biggest ones) and I put them in the ground whole, pulling off any really long sprouts.

By late March, I will plant another 25 or so pounds that I have bought and cut, so that I have new DNA in my garden each year. This plan has worked well for me.

Right now, you might want to prepare for potato planting by saving some of the wood ashes from your stove or fireplace. I sprinkle these on top of my potatoes before I cover them up and the ashes works wonders in controlling early infestations of Colorado potato beetles.

Wood ashes also increase the PH of the soil, which is good if the acidity is too high. If you plant potatoes in the same area each year, however, the soil can get too alkaline if you repeatedly throw ashes on the same ground.

This is a good time to take a soil sample to and have the PH checked. If you need lime, now is the time to apply a dose because lime takes several months to work into the soil.

This is also a good time to stock up on the fertilizer you will need for summer gardens and your soil sample should tell you which combinations are best for ground.

I use mostly 10-10-10 (nitrogen, phosphate and potash) because it is an all-purpose combination good for everything from watermelons to tomatoes.

For cabbage, however, I use 36-0-0 if I can find it because more nitrogen means greater plant growth. A fertilizer that hot, however, can burn many plants up. With something like tomatoes—even used sparingly—you would have all plant and no fruit.

Incidentally, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower plants should be set out by mid-March if possible. They also like cool weather and broccoli crowns will turn to seed when hot weather arrives. Broccoli does best in the fall in this area.

If you can your fruits and vegetables, you might also want to make a quick trip down to your local grocery or Walmart store to stock up on lids. Last year, there was a lid shortage and many home canners were caught short. You could find some on Amazon, but that supply house was charging outrageous prices.

Some stores have them in right now and I got 20 dozen two weeks ago at decent prices ($2.47 a dozen). There likely will be a run on lids again this season because of last year’s shortage, so I would not wait.

Yes, it is getting to be that time of year. The days are getting longer and spring is right around the corner. You have a month to six weeks before early planting time, but there are things you can do to get started and be ready.

Remember, you can’t successfully garden at your convenience. When the soil is ready, you have to be ready.

The early bird gets the best potatoes.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .