JOHNSTON: Fall can wait; enjoy the last days off summer

IT is starting to feel like fall.

Yes, I know it is still hot and humid, but it is now August and things start to change dramatically this month.

Kids, parents and teachers have been getting ready for school, which starts this week in some counties. Everyone is getting anxious.

It used to be that school didn’t start until after Labor Day and that first week of September was the unofficial start of fall. No more. Now we rush the start of school and autumn. Why isn’t clear, but we do it just the same.

My gardening is about over for the season. I’m still eating watermelons, cantaloupes and honeydews, but the tomatoes are fading away. It has been a good season for everything, especially beans and tomatoes, and the pantry shelves are overflowing.

I still haven’t dug my potatoes. It has been too wet. I fear some will rot, but I planted plenty, so I’ll have enough to carry me through the winter.

High school, college and professional football games will start before this month is out. That’s a sure sign of fall. Football season, like school, begins earlier and earlier every year, it seems. Kids are already practicing fall sports.

In about a week, you will notice that the days are getting markedly shorter. Last week, the sun set at 8:24. On Aug. 31, it sets at 7:45. We will lose 40 minutes of afternoon daylight this month.

The peach crop will be gone by Labor Day and the mountain orchards will start picking apples. Apple season is a sure sign of fall.

Believe it or not, the leaves start turning later this month, with dogwoods starting to take on an auburn color and scrub locusts turning yellow. Polk berries will be blood-red by the end of this month.

Do you realize that August is the only month that doesn’t have a holiday? Nope, not a single one. Every other month of the year has at least one special day, but not August. It is the ugly stepsister of the calendar year.

Hurricane season ramps up this month, with the peak coming around Sept. 10. So far, things have been quiet, but that can change in the Atlantic Basin and the Caribbean at the drop of a hat.

The “experts” have been predicting about 20 to 25 named storms this season, with as many as eight becoming major hurricanes. Most will likely stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic and affect only shipping lanes. Some will almost certainly hit land somewhere, so if you have a beach house, you know to keep a close eye on the tropics.

By the way, if you have an inkling to travel off to some Caribbean island, late August is the time to start getting some good deals. Hurricane season, of course, is the reason. When you book in August and September, you take your chances on the weather. But then again, if you have a yearning to get caught in a hurricane …

So far, this has been a pretty average summer. Everyone has been complaining about the heat, but the truth is that we had more 90-degree days by this time last year than we have had in 2022.

The real heat has been in Texas and Oklahoma, with record highs in the 115-degree range. And remember, east Texas (Dallas to Houston) has as much humidity as we do. Those folks have been soaking in their sweat for weeks.

Yep, your mindset changes as we move into August. Those who love summer—like me—hate to see that sun going down early. Those who can’t stand the heat see the light at the end of the tunnel.

But then I enjoy the fall and the winter as much as the summer. There’s something to be said for all three seasons (I’m not so hot on spring).

Remember, too, that sweating in August makes you appreciate the cold of winter, which is just around the corner.

For right now, however, I’m going to enjoy the last tomato sandwiches and watermelons.

Then I will be ready for fall.