JOHNSTON: Fast forward to fall

By the first of August, all the beans and tomatoes had been canned, the kraut and preserves had been made and the potatoes were dug and in baskets in the root cellar. Most of the hay had been made and was either in the barn loft on in stacks on the hill.

For all intents and purposes, summer was over and all that was left was to cut and shock the corn in early September and dry the apples in October.

August is a unique month, the only month of the year that does not have a single holiday. There are no important sporting events in August: no World Series, no NBA playoffs, no important horse races. In truth, the month is pretty dull. Oh, there might be a college football game or two at the end of August, but that’s about it. Yep, dull is the word.

About the only exciting things that happen in August are hurricanes. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season nears in late August and occasionally the East Coast gets walloped.

Other than an occasional tropical system, there is not even much weather in August. Thunderstorms are not that intense and, for the most part, tornado season is over. About the biggest weather maker in August is an occasional heatwave.