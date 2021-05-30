JOHNSTON: Four little foxes have a following in my neighborhood

The four little foxes up the lane are growing up and will be out on their own by the middle of the summer.
Each spring for almost a decade now, a litter of red foxes has delighted young and old in our neighborhood, but this year’s group has been especially enjoyable.
One little fellow in particular has become the darling of the gravel road we live on because of his friendliness and curiosity. He is without question the leader of the pack and seems to love attention.
Every year a litter is born in a groundhog hole on a wooded hillside, but when the pups are about 3 or 4 weeks old, the mother, for some reason, moves them to a dry culvert under our road, about 150 yards from the original den.
I doubt seriously it is the same vixen that has produced the past eight or nine litters because the lifespan and breeding capabilities of a red fox are not that long. Most likely, the mother we are seeing now is the daughter of the fox that originally discovered this den.
Why each litter is moved from the isolated hillside den to the metal pipe under the gravel road near three houses is a mystery. Yet it happens every year.
I first spotted this year’s litter while returning home about midnight in early April. There in the dark, the little fellow I mentioned earlier was coming out of the bushes up ahead of the car.
He was small and furry and at first I thought it was an abandoned kitten, so I slowed down to take a better look. By the time I realized it was baby fox, this precocious little pup was heading toward the lights of my car to check me over. Then his three siblings followed.
This little fox seemed to delight in running out of the bushes every time he heard a car coming. He loved company and he loved to entertain. Several times I stopped, and while the other pups would run for cover, this guy would just stand there and check me out.
The story of the baby foxes quickly spread through the neighborhood, so everyone now slows down to both catch a glimpse of the little guys and to make sure they don’t run under the wheels of the car.
The culvert up the road is out in the open and drivers are able spot the foxes 100 yards away. At night, four little pairs of eyes stand out in the dark as the car lights interrupt these pups at play.
In past years, the litters that were raised in this culvert were shy. Neighbors often tried to get photos or video, but to no avail.
This year, thanks to that little fox that is full of curiosity, half the neighborhood has baby fox photos and video. The members of this year’s group almost seems like they want to pose for pictures. Well, at least three do. One little pup is shy and dives back down into the culvert when onlookers get too close.
The mother often sits and watches from about 50 yards away. If there was danger from an other animal, she would attempt to lure the predator away, but she seems unconcerned about humans oohing and aahing as they watch her litter.
One afternoon, the pups could be seen feasting on a snake that either the mother had killed or that had been run over by a car. They played with that thing for half an hour before deciding that it was actually lunchable.
The mother is bringing in more dead animals as the pups’ taste for meat increases. Last week, she dragged in part of a deer leg that ended up in the yard across the road from the culvert. Before the pups could finish it off, two buzzards came along and stole the prize. That’s life in the wild.
The pups are starting to stray farther and farther from the den, and may already be going on hunting forays with their mother. By September, they will be out on their own, with each establishing its own territory before winter comes.
Perhaps one of these little foxes will return next year to raise her own litter in this culvert, but I doubt those pups will be as entertaining as this year’s crew.
Thanks to their curious little leader, this year’s pups have entertained young and old alike. They are indeed the darlings of the neighborhood.
