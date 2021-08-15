JOHNSTON: Garden harvest starting to wind down

GARDENING season is about over, at least for me.
I still have tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes, two rows of late beans, some banana peppers and some late squash but the weed pulling and the hoeing are done. The corn and the early beans have been bush hogged and the cucumber vines are bare.
The canner is back on the shelf after cooking 140 cans of green beans and 84 cans of tomatoes. I’m done. Enough is enough. I’m more than ready to call it quits.
It was a pretty good bean year with about 65 gallons getting picked from my six rows. Believe it or not but that’s down from the 80 plus gallons I got last summer.
The difference was rain, not enough and too much. My garden only saw four good rains the whole growing season and one of those was that 12-inch flood that created gullies and eroded topsoil.
Most of May and early June I was irrigating and that kept things growing. But as the old saying goes, well water is not as good as rain water so my 2021 beans didn’t fare as well as in 2020 when there were numerous rains.
This year I mulched my tomatoes with straw and I ended up with one of my best crops in years. Mulching is always a crap shoot. Too much rain and the straw holds the moisture and fungus results. In dry years the roots get just enough moisture. This, at least in my part of the word, was a dry year.
I toyed with the idea of planting some late cabbage and broccoli later this month but I talked myself out of it. Six months of gardening is enough. My shelves are full and I’m pretty sure that neither I nor my children will starve this winter. Besides, I’d like to do some traveling this fall and maybe work on a new book.
By early October both gardens will be mowed and during the late part of that month I’ll turn the soil in anticipation of next year’s planting season. By March I’ll be ready to plant again.
Before I move on to something else let me talk about canning lids. In an earlier column I alluded to the fact that they were almost impossible to find this year, because of Covid, what else.
A friend found some at an area store but they were rationing them at two packs per customer. My friend and the lady she was traveling with each got two packs at $3.49 each, a little high but still not too bad.
Desperate, I ordered six 12-lid packs from Amazon. Total price? Fifty-eight dollars. That’s more than $9 per box. With tax it came to $63 for 72 lids. What a rip off! That’s almost a dollar a lid. So much for Amazon bargains.
Just watch. By the end of the month when nobody needs them there will be lids’ grandma at Walmart and grocery stores. I promise I will stock up for next year if they do appear.
OK, let’s move on.
I was looking at the police report in a newspaper the other day and was reminded of one of the funniest entries I can recall.
In an area weekly paper about 50 years ago there was the following two arrest notations:
“John Doe—indecent exposure.
John Doe—assault with a deadly weapon.”
I leave that to your imagination.
Not long ago an elderly man was telling me that he was having a hard time remembering names.
I asked him how many people he had known in his lifetime and he said that he was sure that the number was in the thousands.
Maybe that’s why people have trouble remembering names. The brain has only so much hard drive memory and over the years so many people come and go in our lives.
If you get bored sometime sit down and make a list of the names of all the people you have known in your lifetime. It would be almost impossible to do.
My biggest problem is with cute little boys that I run into 30 years later with no hair on their heads and a full beard. Women don’t change that much but men do. How am I supposed to recognize someone that looks totally different after 30 years?
Anyway, get on that list and see how many names you can remember. That’ll keep your mind active.
