JOHNSTON: Garden harvest starting to wind down

GARDENING season is about over, at least for me.

I still have tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes, two rows of late beans, some banana peppers and some late squash but the weed pulling and the hoeing are done. The corn and the early beans have been bush hogged and the cucumber vines are bare.

The canner is back on the shelf after cooking 140 cans of green beans and 84 cans of tomatoes. I’m done. Enough is enough. I’m more than ready to call it quits.

It was a pretty good bean year with about 65 gallons getting picked from my six rows. Believe it or not but that’s down from the 80 plus gallons I got last summer.

The difference was rain, not enough and too much. My garden only saw four good rains the whole growing season and one of those was that 12-inch flood that created gullies and eroded topsoil.

Most of May and early June I was irrigating and that kept things growing. But as the old saying goes, well water is not as good as rain water so my 2021 beans didn’t fare as well as in 2020 when there were numerous rains.