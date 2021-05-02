JOHNSTON: Getting vaccinated may make you feel chipper

Give blood. That’s right! If that little old microchip is moving around in my bloodstream, then the thing to do would be go down to the blood bank and make a donation. If I worked it right, that chip might just float out if I donated a pint of blood.

How can I make sure the chip will come out when giving blood? After all, when they stick that needle in my arm that chip might be all the way down at my big toe. I could tell the nurse to draw blood from my foot, but I doubt she would do it. Some planning is called for here.

Since that microchip almost certainly contains some kind of metal, I should be able to track its movement with a metal detector. Thus the time to give blood would be when the chip is floating through my right shoulder and about to enter my right arm. If I time it just right, the chip should almost certainly come out during a blood donation.

This brings up another problem. Where does my donated blood—and the microchip contained therein—go next?

First, it will go to the blood bank, I am sure. There it will be kept cold until needed, so when tracking my chip Washington might think I’ve gone to Siberia. That might really confuse the government.