JOHNSTON: Here's hoping January will bring some rain

IF this was summer, we would be in serious trouble.
Since the end of October, I have recorded less than an inch of rain at my amateur weather station. That is a long dry spell.
Some people east of Interstate 95 got as much as half an inch about a week ago, but those of us between the interstate and West Virginia received only a few spits.
Fortunately, we had ample rains earlier this year, and as I said in an October column, I had already recorded more than 52 inches. Our average is just over 43 inches.
That’s the thing about nature. It doesn’t work on human time. Some historian looking back at records 50 years from now would at first glance think that the whole year was wetter than normal. After all, if we don’t get another drop, we’ll still be 10 inches above our yearly average.
About the only ill effects of this dry spell are a loss of late pasture and a lack of moisture for winter grain. The lack of rain has stopped grass from growing and forced farmers to feed more hay. Still, the days have been warm, so cattle aren’t eating as much as they would have if we had snow and frigid temperatures, so that’s a plus.
The dry spell is also having its effect or winter wheat and barley. If it was planted early, it is just sitting there waiting for rain. One of my neighbors, however, planted late and I haven’t seen a single sprig of green in the field. Hopefully the seed won’t rot.
It was a good thing I plowed my garden in mid-October, because I don’t think I could get a plow point in the ground right now. It is that dry and hard.
Another aspect of this drought is that this is the time of year when groundwater is typically resupplied. In spring and summer, grass and trees suck up much of the rain that falls before it has a chance to filter down into underground reservoirs. If the drought lasts through January it could have an effect of wells.
While farmers may be starting to worry, golfers are loving this dry weather. With the ground as hard as a brick, you can expect to get an extra 30 yards with your tee shot. Balls just roll and roll.
What we need right now is a good foot-to-2-feet of snow that will sink slowly into the soil as it melts. But there is no snow in sight, so the best we can hope for is a good soaking rain when the ground is not frozen.
I know this is the dead of winter, but gardening time is not too far away. I usually start getting seed catalogs this week and it is not too early to place orders.
Seven weeks from now—in late February—many of us may be planting early spring crops such as peas and potatoes.
Speaking of potatoes, mine began to sprout in late November, so I have put about a half bushel in small bags and put them underground in a kiln. Here, they will stay moist and not shrivel up and I will have eating potatoes until at least March.
The ones with sprouts will be used as seed potatoes in the spring.
You’ll soon notice that the days are starting to get longer. In about a month, it will still be daylight after 6 p.m. and we’re only a little over two months from Daylight Saving Time. There is hope for those who hate winter.
Hopefully, we will get some good rains and maybe a couple of deep snows between now and planting time, although I have my doubts about the snow. As I said in September, I don’t think we’re going to get any this winter. Still, I hope I am wrong.
Snow not only puts moisture in the ground, but it also invigorates the soil. The old folks always called snow “the poor man’s fertilizer.”
By the way, I finished cracking my walnuts the week before Christmas. I may about eight quarts (which I froze) from the 2,250 walnuts on my four young trees. I was able to supply some of my friends and neighbors with nuts for their holiday cakes, brownies and fudge.
Saturday began a new year. Let’s hope it is a good one.
And let’s hope January brings rain and plenty of snow. We need both.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.