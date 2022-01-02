JOHNSTON: Here's hoping January will bring some rain

It was a good thing I plowed my garden in mid-October, because I don’t think I could get a plow point in the ground right now. It is that dry and hard.

Another aspect of this drought is that this is the time of year when groundwater is typically resupplied. In spring and summer, grass and trees suck up much of the rain that falls before it has a chance to filter down into underground reservoirs. If the drought lasts through January it could have an effect of wells.

While farmers may be starting to worry, golfers are loving this dry weather. With the ground as hard as a brick, you can expect to get an extra 30 yards with your tee shot. Balls just roll and roll.

What we need right now is a good foot-to-2-feet of snow that will sink slowly into the soil as it melts. But there is no snow in sight, so the best we can hope for is a good soaking rain when the ground is not frozen.

I know this is the dead of winter, but gardening time is not too far away. I usually start getting seed catalogs this week and it is not too early to place orders.

Seven weeks from now—in late February—many of us may be planting early spring crops such as peas and potatoes.