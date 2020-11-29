JOHNSTON: I predict a hard winter; blame La Nina

Let’s talk about snow.
I know most of us had rather see snow than just talk about it, but the past few winters we haven’t seen much of the white stuff.
Yes, I predicted a hard winter with a couple of nice snowstorms. The TV weathermen don’t agree with my prognostication. I hope I am right and they are wrong, but we shall see.
La Nina, the cooling of the waters in the Pacific Ocean west of South America, is the culprit, according to the official forecasters. El Nino brings us cold weather; La Nina contributes to a warm winter. Reports indicate that there is a strong La Nina this year.
Still we can hope and now is the time when we can legitimately start looking at that 15-day weather outlook to see if there are any snowflakes one or two weeks down the road.
No, I don’t have much faith in 10- or 15-day outlooks but as a snow lover I grasp at straws and look ahead just the same. One of these days the weathermen may accurately predict a snowstorm two weeks out.
So far there is nothing on the horizon. Temperatures are predicted to remain average or a little above through the first of December. Still we can hope that Mother Nature changes her mind.
To get you in the mood let’s look back at some memorable snowstorms from the past.
Remember that blizzard on Jan. 6, 1996? Up to 30 inches of snow (45 inches on the Skyline Drive). That was a doozie. And it came during a La Nina year. See! It can happen.
We don’t need extreme cold to have a good blizzard. In this area, what we need is moisture coming up the East Coast and some cold Canadian air moving down from the north. If the Atlantic storm and the cold air meet just off the North Carolina coast, well, get the bulldozers ready.
That happened on Mar. 6, 1962. There was no bitterly cold air. In fact, during much of that two-day snowstorm the temperature stayed at or above freezing. But the interaction was just perfect and parts of the Piedmont area got as much 35 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
In February of 1899 an Arctic front moved in and dropped temperatures like a rock as snow fell furiously for three days. It was so cold that a mule’s ear snapped off when his owner tried to put a bridle on him and wind drifted the snow to depths of six or seven feet in places. Reports indicate that about three feet of snow fell from this storm.
The Blizzard of 1899 is the benchmark for snowstorms in this area, not just for snow but for cold. That year the Mississippi River froze near New Orleans and record low temperature were recorded all over the eastern half of the United States.
The Blizzard of 1857 is also reputed to have been a monster storm as was the Blizzard of 1832. Those were the worst three of the 19th century.
The March blizzard of 1962 has to go down as the worst snowstorm of the 20th century with the January, 1996 storm right behind.
The Knickerbocker storm of 1922 (named for the theater whose roof collapsed) was a bad one and some parts of the area got as much as 30 inches of snow from a storm in February of 1983.
In January of 1987 a Thursday snowstorm dropped 17 inches of snow and three days later another 17 inches fell.
In late January and early February of 1966 four successive storms dropped about 24 inches of snow on the area.
So far this century we have had four good snowstorms. The Feb. 15-17 storm of 2003 deposited as much as 30 inches of snow as did the Feb. 22-23 storm of 2016.
Then there was the 2009-10 winter when we had a 20-inch storm on Dec. 20 and a 24-inch storm on Feb. 6. We just missed another biggie a week later (Loudoun County got it).
Historically, we only get a big snowstorm (a foot or more) about every five or six years so, despite climate change, we are right on track this century.
That means we could be on schedule for a good one this year—no matter what the TV weathermen say.
So keep the faith and think snow. We have been getting gobs of moisture all fall so all we need is a good shot of cold air at just the right time.
I’m ready. Bring it on!
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.
