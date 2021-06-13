JOHNSTON: Ignoring COVID still could prove costly

WHY DON’T people—especially professional athletes—get vaccinated against COVID-19?
Take the case of professional golfer Jon Rahm, who finished last weekend’s third round at the PGA’s Memorial Tournament with a six-stroke lead, a big advantage with one round to go.
Rahm, who had reportedly been in contact with someone who had COVID, tested negative for three days, but tested positive late that Saturday and was forced to withdraw from the tournament.
Patrick Cantlay, who went on to win the event, took home $1.7 million as first prize. Rahm, who was playing well, was in a great position to win the Memorial, but was forced to withdraw and went home empty-handed.
It was never officially announced that Rahm had not been vaccinated, but the PGA doesn’t require fully vaccinated players to be tested, so it seems obvious that he wasn’t.
Why? Traveling as much as professional golfers do, you would think they would be first in line to get the vaccine. One TV talking head suggested that, well, if you get the first shot you have to go back in a month to get a second and that might be inconvenient for a professional golfer who had a tournament every week.
That’s nuts! Anyone who makes as much as a top golfer such as Rahm can afford to fly back home and get his second shot. But if that did prove too inconvenient, then there is the Johnson & Johnson shot that requires only one dose. Surely some drug store or doctor’s office in a golfer’s travels could provide that vaccine.
Several Major League Baseball players have recently been on the COVID list. They could have gotten vaccinated months ago. Why don’t Major League teams require players to be vaccinated? More to the point, why don’t players have enough sense to get their shots?
Not being vaccinated may have cost Jon Rahm $1.7 million, but even if he didn’t win, he would almost assuredly have finished in the Top 10 and taken home a six-figure check. That kind of dough is worth a little inconvenience, at least in my book.
But maybe it wasn’t inconvenience. Maybe Rahm thinks, like millions of other Americans, there is a tracking chip in the vaccine or that your DNA will be altered because of something in the serum.
Yes, after six months of successful vaccinations with almost 200 million Americans taking the vaccine and not growing a second head, I still hear those concerns.
As I have said several times, if you have a cellphone the government can track you anywhere on, below or above this Earth. Personally, I don’t care if they track me. I’m not doing anything illegal.
And if the IRS doesn’t have enough agents to audit all the suspicious income tax returns each year, I seriously doubt Washington has enough workers to keep track of 320 million citizens on a daily basis.
Someone the other day was asking for prayer for their son’s family because all were seriously ill with COVID. Just because Virginia and other states are opening up fully doesn’t mean that the virus has gone away. It only means that enough people have been vaccinated to slow the spread.
COVID cost Rahm a bundle of cash. Surely, what happened to this golfer will cause other professional athletes to get their shots, but I am sure there will be some who will be hard-headed. Their decision may well come back to bite them, as it did Rahm.
We’re getting close to that 70 percent “herd immunity” vaccination number in this country. Most older Americans have their shots. It is the younger generation that is preventing us from getting where we need to be.
Professional athletes—men and women in top condition—may think they are immune to the virus. Maybe they are, but maybe they’re not.
COVID cost Rahm money. It could have cost him his life.
