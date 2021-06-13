JOHNSTON: Ignoring COVID still could prove costly

Several Major League Baseball players have recently been on the COVID list. They could have gotten vaccinated months ago. Why don’t Major League teams require players to be vaccinated? More to the point, why don’t players have enough sense to get their shots?

Not being vaccinated may have cost Jon Rahm $1.7 million, but even if he didn’t win, he would almost assuredly have finished in the Top 10 and taken home a six-figure check. That kind of dough is worth a little inconvenience, at least in my book.

But maybe it wasn’t inconvenience. Maybe Rahm thinks, like millions of other Americans, there is a tracking chip in the vaccine or that your DNA will be altered because of something in the serum.

Yes, after six months of successful vaccinations with almost 200 million Americans taking the vaccine and not growing a second head, I still hear those concerns.

As I have said several times, if you have a cellphone the government can track you anywhere on, below or above this Earth. Personally, I don’t care if they track me. I’m not doing anything illegal.

And if the IRS doesn’t have enough agents to audit all the suspicious income tax returns each year, I seriously doubt Washington has enough workers to keep track of 320 million citizens on a daily basis.