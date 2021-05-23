JOHNSTON: Is purging party best way for GOP to build a majority?

LET’S DISCUSS a few odds and ends today.
Let’s start with Wyoming Republican Sen. Liz Cheney, who last week was stripped of her No. 3 position in caucus leadership because she dared speak out against former President Donald Trump.
This action is yet another indication that the Republican Party is putting all its eggs in Trump’s basket and counting on his followers to pull the GOP through in both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.
The ultra-conservative element of the Republican Party still worships Trump almost as a god and refuses to accept the fact that the man was a dismal failure as president. The far right is determined to stomp on anyone who says otherwise, so party faithful came down hard on Cheney.
It is ironic that the Republicans are depending on a man who has never been out for anyone but himself to hold the party together. The GOP is doing exactly what the Democrats did after the 2016 election. They are concentrating on the past rather than preparing for the future.
Mainstream Republicans are moving further and further away from the extreme right, so Trump’s 2024 chances—should he run again—are diminishing by the day.
Doling out punishment to anti-Trump Republicans like Cheney is not helping the conservative cause. It just shows that the far right is determined to shove the former president down every Republican’s throat, whether they like it or not.
There seems to be no room for discussion within the party. You are either for Trump or you are not a good Republican. And if you speak out against the former president, you will pay the price.
Putting all your eggs in one basket is not a good idea, especially when the guy carrying that basket is prone to tripping and falling over his own words.
WHERE’S THE AMMO?
Have you tried to buy any ammunition lately? You may find a few boxes of shotgun shells but rifle and pistol bullets—even for a .22-caliber gun—are hard, if not impossible, to come by.
The problem has become so acute that several police chiefs have reported that it is taking up to a year to get department orders filled.
Apparently there are people out there who are both honing their skills on shooting ranges and stockpiling bullets for whatever future battles they perceive. Remembering the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. States Capitol, this does not seem to be a healthy situation.
A REAL HERO
I am not a big fan of calling people heroes, but Jonathan Bauer does fall into that category.
Bauer is the man who jumped off a bridge near Ocean City to save a child that had been thrown into the water during an auto accident.
This is my definition of a hero. This man didn’t hesitate. He took it upon himself to risk his own life to save another. It was not his job; it was just his duty. He was not being paid to help nor had he been trained to save lives. The man just saw the need and acted accordingly.
My hat is off to him.
PRAISE FOR POLICE
I would also be remiss if I did not commend two members of the Culpeper Police Department for actions they took recently.
Occasionally, I am hard on the police. But I also recognize an extraordinary effort when I see one.
With a man holding a knife and threatening to jump from a 250-foot-tall telephone tower, Lt. Brittany Jenkins and Officer All Cooper climbed up and talked the individual into abandoning his suicide effort and coming down with them.
This is a fine example of two officers doing their job and bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion. They are paid to protect and serve and that’s exactly what they did that day.
Having known both officers for many years, I would have not expected anything less. They are both fine people and dedicated policemen.
I am proud to call them friends.
A DRY SPRING
One final note.
We need rain badly. While Louisiana and Texas are getting floods, fields and gardens are getting really dry here. There is not enough moisture for some late corn and early soybeans to germinate and the hot weather is not helping the situation.
With no rain in sight, we are on the verge of a critical agricultural situation in parts of our area.
Bring on the rain.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.