JOHNSTON: Is purging party best way for GOP to build a majority?

LET’S DISCUSS a few odds and ends today.

Let’s start with Wyoming Republican Sen. Liz Cheney, who last week was stripped of her No. 3 position in caucus leadership because she dared speak out against former President Donald Trump.

This action is yet another indication that the Republican Party is putting all its eggs in Trump’s basket and counting on his followers to pull the GOP through in both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

The ultra-conservative element of the Republican Party still worships Trump almost as a god and refuses to accept the fact that the man was a dismal failure as president. The far right is determined to stomp on anyone who says otherwise, so party faithful came down hard on Cheney.

It is ironic that the Republicans are depending on a man who has never been out for anyone but himself to hold the party together. The GOP is doing exactly what the Democrats did after the 2016 election. They are concentrating on the past rather than preparing for the future.

Mainstream Republicans are moving further and further away from the extreme right, so Trump’s 2024 chances—should he run again—are diminishing by the day.