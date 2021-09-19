JOHNSTON: Is there a vaccine to prevent the conspiracy plague?

Stop signs, for instance.

They tell us that we should stop at intersections and look both ways for our own safety. Does anybody really think that is the truth? Every time we stop at a stop sign, I’ll bet there is someone up there in Washington just laughing up a storm. “Look, comrade! We made that driver stop! We have him under control!”

And when I checked, I found that there is not a stop sign in America that is FDA approved! Chew on that for a while.

Speed limits. Why shouldn’t we be allowed to drive 75 mph in a 25 mph zone? Safety? Naw! I’ll tell you why. They want the Democrats to get there ahead of us. It’s all in the plan. Give the Democrats an advantage. That’s what Washington wants.

If I was a true conservative Republican (I’m not quite there yet), I would tell the government to go suck an egg when tax time comes. Just don’t pay your income taxes.

You know what they use that money for? To make a vaccine that has a microchip in it, a chip that allows Washington to track our every move. I know that’s true because I read it on Facebook.