JOHNSTON: It was a mad time before rabies vaccine

They often foam at the mouth and crave water, heading for popular water holes where they pass the disease along to other animals that are drinking there. And so the disease is spread.

It spread all that year. Six weeks after I was bitten, a cat nipped my mother. It, too, was rabid and she was also forced to take shots (she took 21—one each day —and I took 14). Some people say they had to take rabies shots in the stomach, but my mother and I took them in the arm.

In the wake of these two attacks, all 27 cats on our farm had to be destroyed and their carcasses burned.

One day during the early part of that summer, a neighbor’s beagles came down the road and, growling and snarling, tried to claw their way onto our screened-in back porch. One was foaming at the mouth. All three were shot and all tested positive for rabies.

Later that summer, we came home from town one afternoon to find a red fox attacking our fattening hogs down in their pen. My grandfather shot the fox, which tested positive.