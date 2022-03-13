JOHNSTON: It's the time of year for some weird science

THIS is the time of year that try parents’ souls. This is science-fair time.

I still remember the weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth when my children announced that they had science-fair projects due.

And I remember the anguish of watching my teacher write the science-fair information on the blackboard. It was like a doctor giving you the date when you were going to die.

Somehow, both I and my children survived, but the emotional scars remain. I still shudder and want to run for the hills when I hear the words “science fair” mentioned.

Science-fair projects take a lot of time. Unfortunately, most students don’t want to put a lot of time into a project. So they block the science fair out of their minds until a day or two before projects must be turned in. It is hard to do an in-depth scientific study and examine the results in 48 hours.

Good science-fair projects also require a lot of work. Unfortunately, most students don’t want to put a lot of effort into a project. They just want to ignore it and hope it goes away.

Thus, two nights before the project is due the student makes the big announcement after which household panic sets in.

“Why did you wait until now to tell us you have a project due? How long have you known about this?”

The reply to the second question is one ingrained in almost every student that ever had to create a science-fair project.

“The teacher didn’t tell us until today!”

The child knows this is a lie and the parents know it is a lie, but at this point everyone is so overwhelmed by the prospect of putting a science-fair project together in two days that this bit of fabrication is the least of anyone’s worries.

Within minutes, Dad is yelling, Mom is yelling and Junior is crying. For two days, the household is in turmoil.

Schools should provide psychiatric counselling for both parents and students during science fairs. These events are that traumatic. I truly believe that each science fair, for parents and students, take five years off a person’s life. No wonder men with five children drop dead at age 50.

Usually, it is Mom who does the running around buying posterboard and colored markers after Junior finally settles on a topic. Women provide the encouragement while the men just shake their heads and yell.

But not in all cases. Sometimes the father, especially if he is scientific in nature, does the project for the child. There is always one student who comes in with a project that looks like it was done by grad student from MIT. A 12-year-old put together a 48-page paper on thermodynamics?

“Yep, Junior did it all! I just watched in admiration.”

Yeah, right!

Science fairs are hardest on poor children who don’t have the money or resource material needed to put together a nice project. There were years when I was a child when my family didn’t have the money for posterboard or a means of getting to town to buy it.

Still, poor children are expected to compete with the projects of wealthy kids whose parents do the work for them.

But no matter how much anguish they cause, we still have science fairs. Teachers are determined to make Nobel Prize-winning scientists of us all.

Every spring, there is the same weeping and wailing and the gnashing of teeth as the dreaded science fair gets closer and closer.

And every year, most parents and students utter the same prayer of thanksgiving when all the projects have been taken down and thrown away.

“Thank you, God, for getting me through another science fair!”

Amen.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .