JOHNSTON: It's time to go sleuthing about your family tree

I was looking through some old files the other day and I came across some family history that I uncovered 40 years ago in the wake of the “Roots” television miniseries.
Those who weren’t around in 1977 cannot appreciate the impact those eight shows had on the American public. Based on Alex Haley’s best-selling book, “Roots” traced one family’s history from freedom back through slavery to Africa.
The eight-show miniseries with an all-star cast also caused an increased interest in genealogy and sent Americans of every color rushing to county courthouses to look up information on their ancestors.
We lost some of that enthusiasm after a decade or so, and many histories that were begun years ago still lie unfinished in folders and desk drawers. Now might be the time to work on them.
Every family has a history, and it is important to know from whence we came. It is interesting, too, because some of our ancestors were characters, both good and bad.
With so many older people dying this past year from COVID, a lot of more recent family history has been lost forever. Gone, too, are tidbits of information that could lead to clues about other ancestors.
In “Roots,” you may recall, it was several words passed down from Kunta Kinte’s African dialect that led Haley to start exploring his family’s history. Those few words led to one man learning where his ancestors originated.
Genealogy is one of those things that we all say we will get around to one of these days. By the time many of us start looking into our family history, however, our parents or grandparents are dead or their memories are gone. Then it is too late.
Not too late, of course, to dig through historical records at the courthouse, but legal documents seldom tell you about an ancestor’s personality, the little quirks that make him who he is. An elderly parent or grandparent can tell you what kind of a person “Uncle Joe” really was.
Sometimes we find things we really don’t want to know. Great-great-great-grandpa may have been a wife beater or a murderer. When you do genealogy, you must accept the good with the bad. All our ancestors are not going to be church elders.
But most likely you’ll find out something interesting about each one. Everybody has a story.
When I was a child, I listened to all the stories my elderly relatives told and I filed them away in my head. When I grew up, I went back and made audio tapes of my relatives reliving the past and talking about those then dead.
When video became accessible, I taped as many older relatives as I could, digging into their memories and prying loose almost forgotten stories. From these stories, I have been able to write three books.
I also have old birth, marriage and death certificates. And I pour through every family Bible that I can find. Right now, I am looking for an old family cemetery in Southwest Virginia that may hold clues to my great grandmother’s Indian heritage.
I have written several columns over the years emphasizing the importance of identifying old family photographs. Put names on the back, full names along with nicknames. “Uncle Joe” won’t be a definitive identification for your great-great-grandchildren. Many portraits are thrown or sold for their frames because no one knows who the person is. Write the name on the back of the photo.
Ironically, modern technology has made the identification of photographs much more difficult. Most people no longer make hard copies of photos and you can’t write on the back of a digital picture that exists only on your cellphone or computer.
Millions of pictures that someone might love to have years from now will wind up lost in cyberspace.
Try to get your children interested in their family history. Most won’t give a hoot, but there is usually someone in every family that takes it upon himself to dig into the past. He or she may be 50 or 60 before becoming interested, but someone in every family usually gets the genealogical bug. Make sure there are records available when he or she does.
As I said, I listened to every story and I found that my older relatives were eager to talk about the past, especially the good. And if someone wouldn’t talk about some person or some incident, I knew there was something bad there and I went looking elsewhere. There is always someone who can’t wait to tell you all the bad stuff.
Take some time and start digging. You might be surprised at what you find.
And record those old folks, and pry those crazy stories loose.
But by all means, identify those photos. They will be really important to someone down the road.
Tracking down your roots is both fun and exciting.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.