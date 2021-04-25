JOHNSTON: It's time to go sleuthing about your family tree

Genealogy is one of those things that we all say we will get around to one of these days. By the time many of us start looking into our family history, however, our parents or grandparents are dead or their memories are gone. Then it is too late.

Not too late, of course, to dig through historical records at the courthouse, but legal documents seldom tell you about an ancestor’s personality, the little quirks that make him who he is. An elderly parent or grandparent can tell you what kind of a person “Uncle Joe” really was.

Sometimes we find things we really don’t want to know. Great-great-great-grandpa may have been a wife beater or a murderer. When you do genealogy, you must accept the good with the bad. All our ancestors are not going to be church elders.

But most likely you’ll find out something interesting about each one. Everybody has a story.

When I was a child, I listened to all the stories my elderly relatives told and I filed them away in my head. When I grew up, I went back and made audio tapes of my relatives reliving the past and talking about those then dead.