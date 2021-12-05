JOHNSTON: It's time to throw a flag on the game of football

FOOTBALL IS just too violent for the times.

Years ago, it was acceptable for one person to pound another on the gridiron, but those days are past. We are now a more civilized, more gentile society where violence is frowned upon, yet we sit before the television every Sunday and watch grown people engaged in physical combat.

It is shocking, I tell you. There is little wonder that parents are now forbidding their young children to play football and leading them into the world of soccer, where all the players do is run around a field. Infinitely more civilized, of course.

All this came to me the other night when I was watching a football game and I heard the announcer say that the referee had given the players “the two-minute warning.”

Two-minute “warning?” That’s a rather harsh and violent way of putting it. It almost sounds like something terrible will happen when two minutes have passed. Today, a two-minute “advisory” would be a more appropriate. It would make the players feel more at ease, more loved.

And players need to feel loved, but how can they with coaches screaming at them? Coaches should tone down their instructions and speak quietly—always with a smile.