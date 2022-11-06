JOHNSTON: Late fall is upon us

Will we have an early winter?

There was a little snow in Highland County Oct. 19 and that’s pretty early, even for that mountainous section of Virginia.

That same day there was 19.5 inches of snow in the Marquette, Michigan, area, again, a bit unusual for this early in the season.

The first hard frost at my house was a good three weeks earlier than last year and October was cooler than average.

The broom sedge was red by the middle of October and already had its January color. I can’t remember ever seeing it that bright so early in the year.

All this, of course, can mean nothing. On the other hand, it might indicate that the chilly October we had will turn into a cold November and a frigid December. Nature can sometimes be tricky.

Still, we can realistically look for snow from here on. There have been several big snowstorms in previous Novembers, including the Veterans Day snow of 1987 when parts of our area got almost a foot (we got about five inches at my place).

The earliest snow in our area was Oct. 9, 1979, when about four inches fell. Several years the ground along the Skyline Drive has been covered on Halloween. And several snowstorms have occurred on Thanksgiving weekend over the years.

Meanwhile, late fall is upon us. Most of the weeds are dead and leaves are falling from the trees at a high rate in the Piedmont.

If you walk through the fields, you will find yourself coated with beggar lice, cockle burrs and other seeds that attach to everything from your pants legs to your shoestrings.

On sunny afternoons, the ladybugs are sneaking into homes and congregating by the dozen in the ceiling corners of my laundry room. A vacuum cleaner is the only way to get them down.

Now that we have had a good frost, you can eat persimmons without having your mouth pucker. Persimmons are favorite food of foxes, coons, possums and even skunks.

This has not been an especially pretty fall. For some reason the trees, even the maples, have not had brilliant colors. Many trees just went from green to a dull brown. Sometimes that happens.

One wonderful thing about late fall is that I don’t have to mow the lawn as often. In fact, my grass all but quit growing after the first week in October and I haven’t had to mow since.

I have used the mower to move some of the leaves in the front yard (two pin oak trees) and I may have to mow the whole lawn one more time to cut down the wild onions (my house was built in a pasture), but that’s it. After this week I can put the mower away for the winter.

As for the rest of the leaves, well, nature takes care of them. My house sits on a high hill facing north. The wind usually blows west to east across my yard, so a few good gusts take most of my leaves down into the hayfield. That saves a lot of raking.

A note of caution. A cooler than usual fall usually means an earlier than usual deer rut. Even now a few doe may be coming in season and by the time firearms hunting season arrives (Nov. 19), bucks will be chasing females everywhere.

“Everywhere” includes across highways so drive carefully. Collisions with deer put a lot of vehicles in body shops and can occasionally cause bodily injury to drivers and passengers.

When driving at night, I try to keep my lights on bright as much as possible and cut my speed by five miles per hour or so. And I watch for eyes along the sides of the road, which gives me an opportunity to slow even more.

The worst time to encounter deer on the highways is after 10 p.m. but when the rut is on, they may be moving at any time of the day or night. Be careful.

For some reason it feels like it has been a short autumn. Now we are into the holiday season (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s) and soon the cold dark nights of January will be here.

Speaking of which, daylight saving time ends Saturday night. Boo! Hiss! Every year Congress considers keeping daylight saving time all year, but each time the bill gets nowhere.

This is the time of year we need that extra hour of daylight in the evenings to get outside chores done.

This is also the time when many commuters leave home in the dark and return in the dark.

Remember, too, the meteorological winter begins Dec. 1.