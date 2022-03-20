JOHNSTON: Let's just stick to 'fast time'

I WALKED outside the other night about 8 o’clock, and there was still enough light to see how to get around.

We gain about 70 minutes of daylight in March as the sun once again begins to favor the Northern Hemisphere.

Then there is daylight saving time, which began last Sunday morning. Despite the popular belief, we do not gain an hour when daylight saving time begins. We may get an extra hour of daylight in the afternoons, but we make up for it by losing an hour of daylight in the mornings. A day is still 24 hours long.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would keep America on daylight saving time all year long. If the House of Representatives gives its approval, the bill will become law and daylight saving time will be the new “standard” time.

This is something I have proposed many times over the years. Let’s stay on daylight saving time (or as the old people used to call it, “fast time”).

We need that extra hour of afternoon daylight a lot more in the winter than we do in the summer. One argument against this move is that it would be too dark for school children to catch the bus in the mornings.

In some outlying areas, the school bus already picks up kids in the pitch black as early as 6:20 a.m. What’s the difference? Dark is dark.

Which brings up another point I have pushed for years: School begins too early. Kids need to sleep later because their bodies are growing. Whether eastern standard or daylight saving time, kids should not have to catch the bus before sunup. Start school later and then it won’t matter what time we are on.

What about that hour we lost? If we stayed on daylight saving time, that 60 minutes would be lost and gone forever.

I’ve got news for you. In the life of a 13.8 billion-year-old universe, that one lost hour of man-made time isn’t going to amount to two hoots in hell. Give it up! Ditch that hour and let’s stay on daylight saving time!

It has been an interesting week so far. It was 65 degrees Friday and we had snow all day Saturday. Sunday morning it was 15 degrees and Monday it was back up to 63 degrees.

I wrote a column a few years back explaining that summer went gently and smoothly into winter but winter refuses to give up its grip in the spring. Last weekend lent credence to that theory.

There will probably be more jerks before winter completely gives up the ghost, but sooner or later we will be complaining about the hot weather. Hang in there!

We had big sports news Monday. Quarterback Tom Brady, who retired six weeks ago, unretired and says he will return to again lead Tampa Bay again this fall.

Now, with the designated hitter rule coming to the National League (boo, double boo) there is speculation that Ryan Zimmerman might unretire to be the DH for the Washington Nationals.

Who’s next? Will Lazarus again return from the dead to play first base for the Atlanta Braves with Freddie Freeman leaving?

Personally, I’m glad to see Brady coming back. I hope he plays until he is 50.

And how about them Hokies? No team I’d rather see them beat than Duke. Now on to the NCAA tournament! In my bracket, I have Tech getting past Texas and Purdue but losing to Kentucky. Some, however, feel that Tech is a Sweet 16 candidate. Maybe this Cinderella team could even get to the big ball. Let’s hope.

Go, Hokies!

(By the way, what ever happened to Gobblers?)

I’ve found a way to ease the pain at the gas pump. I hate paying $36 to fill my car up, so instead of waiting until it is empty, I top off the tank after I’ve used about three gallons. Three fill-ups at $12 each seems a lot better than one fill-up at $36. Ya gotta use a little psychology to get through this.

One final note. I’m getting tired to everyone bashing “Jeopardy!” hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

“Jeopardy!” was a sacred cow when Alex Trebek was alive, but now it is fair game for all these people who don’t have enough brains to make it to the contestants’ seat.

Just cool it, folks! The game is more important than the host.

Give Bialik and Jennings a break. Both are doing good jobs.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .