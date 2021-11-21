JOHNSTON: Let's take a moment to give mules their due

Mules have more staying power than horses. In Death Valley, it was mule teams that pulled wagonloads of borax in heat that would have killed a horse. And, as unromantic as it may seem, it was mules (and oxen) that pulled pilgrims across the plains during America’s westward movement.

There are two common names for mules—Molly for females and Jack for males. Farmers, of course, give mules other names, but if the count was to be made, there would be more Jacks and Mollies than mules with any other name.

The last team I worked were named Molly and Jack and good mules they were. I had a third mule for a time, but he didn’t work well with the other two. Besides, the names Molly and Jack were taken, so I really didn’t know what to call him.

For some reason, mules were not common work animals in this part of the country. My grandfather always owned workhorses, not mules. It was the same with the neighbors. Horses, as I said before, are flashier.

I did know two men who had mules, but they only used them to work the garden. Both hailed from closer to the mountains, where the terrain was steeper and the land more difficult to cultivate. Mules were preferred by mountainfolk.

