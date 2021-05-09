JOHNSTON: Lilting instrumental brings back Culpeper memories

I was listening to oldies music the other day when “Theme from a Summer Place” came on the radio.

The instrumental, which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine weeks in 1960, brought back a lot of old memories, in particular afternoons at dancing class.

Yes, I attended dancing class in the sixth grade, my first (and maybe only) attempt at acquiring a little culture.

Well, actually it wasn’t culture that brought me to the basement of the stuccoed building in Culpeper next to the funeral home, but rather the seventh-grade girls.

For whatever reason, the boys in my sixth-grade class were in love with the girls in the seventh grade, those charming ladies in their Bobbie Brooks outfits carrying around their Etienne Aigner handbags.

They followed us to the ballfield down along Mountain Run where they sat on the hillside and cheered our every home run in the spring and touchdown in the fall. Thus, it was only proper that we follow them to dancing class.