JOHNSTON: Lots of reasons to celebrate Fourth of July

America’s freedom has since demanded numerous other sacrifices. We had to battle the British again in 1812 and we fought each other during the Civil War to keep this country united.

It was the United States that was chiefly responsible for providing the war machine that defeated Hitler and the American Navy and Marines that kept the Japanese off our doorstep during World War II. Many died to assure us the freedom we have today.

We are one of the wealthiest nations on the planet. No, it didn’t just happen. It also came at a price. There were those who had the knowledge and understanding to dream dreams, but it was the working man who made those dreams come true.

White, black, red, yellow—we all tilled the soil, manned the assembly lines and built the bridges—real and emotional—that took us from 13 backwoods colonies to the leader of the free world.

Our roots were primarily British, but Germans, Irish, Italians, Hispanics, Africans, Chinese and peoples from numerous other countries came here to work the mines, log the forests, build the cars and grow the crops that kept America moving onward and upward.

And it was men and women with the same roots that fought the wars and preserved what our Founding Fathers envisioned.