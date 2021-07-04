JOHNSTON: Lots of reasons to celebrate Fourth of July

WHAT A difference a year makes.
Last July 4, we were in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with no approved vaccine. This year, most of us are vaccinated and pretty much mask free.
Yes, we have a lot to be thankful for. Third World countries are still struggling with COVID and need the help of more affluent nations like the United States to get vaccinated against the virus.
We are a fortunate people, something we need to remember as we commemorate that day 245 years ago when our forefathers declared their independence from Great Britain.
Independence proclaimed, however, did not mean independence granted. We had to fight for it and it was more than four years before Gen. Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown on Oct. 19, 1781.
Even then, we were not totally independent because a new nation suddenly realized that it had to forge trade agreements with other countries—including England—to obtain materials needed to help make the United States prosper. And we had to be ready to fight to maintain our independence.
Our freedom came at a high price. Americans died and were maimed on Revolutionary War battlefields. Native Americans were pushed aside and placed on reservations to allow the country to grow and Southern states produced wealth through the sweat of slaves and poor whites.
America’s freedom has since demanded numerous other sacrifices. We had to battle the British again in 1812 and we fought each other during the Civil War to keep this country united.
It was the United States that was chiefly responsible for providing the war machine that defeated Hitler and the American Navy and Marines that kept the Japanese off our doorstep during World War II. Many died to assure us the freedom we have today.
We are one of the wealthiest nations on the planet. No, it didn’t just happen. It also came at a price. There were those who had the knowledge and understanding to dream dreams, but it was the working man who made those dreams come true.
White, black, red, yellow—we all tilled the soil, manned the assembly lines and built the bridges—real and emotional—that took us from 13 backwoods colonies to the leader of the free world.
Our roots were primarily British, but Germans, Irish, Italians, Hispanics, Africans, Chinese and peoples from numerous other countries came here to work the mines, log the forests, build the cars and grow the crops that kept America moving onward and upward.
And it was men and women with the same roots that fought the wars and preserved what our Founding Fathers envisioned.
Too often, we don’t appreciate what we have here in the United States and lately there are those who would throw mud at the land that bred and nurtured them. No, we are not all rich, but the poorest person in America is far better off than most of those in many countries.
I have to shake my head when I hear of our citizens battering their country, burning flags and saying they hate this country. Too many people have sacrificed too much in 245 years for that to happen.
We might not agree with everything our government does, but it is still OUR government and we should respect it.
We are not Republicans or Democrats, black men and white men, Hispanics and Anglos. We are Americans and we all need to pull together, not in separate directions.
So let us all as Americans go watch the fireworks this Sunday, lounge on the beaches and eat hot dogs as we celebrate our country’s birth.
As for those who would spit on our flag, well, just remember that if America is such a bad place, why are there tens of millions from other countries trying so hard to get here?
They would gladly trade places with you any day of the week.
Have a safe holiday.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.