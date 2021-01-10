JOHNSTON: Mob siege of U.S. Capitol was a treasonous act

And sore losers were behind both incidents. Donald Trump did little to control the mob that wound up in the Capitol, and Hillary Clinton did little to stop the looting and vandalism after she lost in 2016.

Both candidates claimed they were cheated, but Clinton let it go. Trump fights on. And a sitting president exerts a strong influence, especially over those who view him almost as a god.

During Wednesday’s 11 a.m. speech, when Trump repeated to protestors his assertion that he had won the election, he fanned the flames and incited the riot that followed. Those who stormed the Capitol apparently felt that with the president of the United States behind them, they could do as they wanted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And what they wanted was to stop the Electoral College count that was going on inside, which they did for a time. In essence, they were spitting on the very Constitution that they have long screamed they hold dear. That Electoral College count is guaranteed in the Constitution.

The pictures and video of guns drawn, glass being smashed, guards being chased up stairwells, offices being vandalized and ransacked and idiots, some dressed like it was Halloween, making themselves at home in congressional chambers have been shown around the world.