JOHNSTON: Mounting casualties and division in 1968, today

I really do not remember for whom I cast my first presidential vote back in 1968.

I suspect, however, that it was Republican Richard Nixon, who had vowed to end the Vietnam War.

If I did vote for Tricky Dick, it would have been the first Republican vote cast by any member of my family in history. In those days, most working class people were Democrats.

One morning at my Aunt Dora’s store, Warren Utz, who had been nipping on a bottle of cheap wine all morning, almost got into a fight with a notions drummer because the man had dared to say something bad about Franklin Roosevelt. You didn’t badmouth Democrats in my neck of the woods.

So it would almost seem unpardonable that I would cast my first vote for a Republican, but I think I did. If Nixon was going to pull us out of Vietnam, then he should be president.

Democrat Lyndon Johnson, elected in the wake of the John F. Kennedy assassination, had mired up deeply in Southeast Asia with no hope of extrication. Casualties were mounting and it seemed that this war, already in its fourth year, might go on forever.

In many respects, 1968 was very similar to 2020. There was disease and rioting. And there was death. It was not a good year.