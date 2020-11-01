JOHNSTON: Mounting casualties and division in 1968, today

I really do not remember for whom I cast my first presidential vote back in 1968.
I suspect, however, that it was Republican Richard Nixon, who had vowed to end the Vietnam War.
If I did vote for Tricky Dick, it would have been the first Republican vote cast by any member of my family in history. In those days, most working class people were Democrats.
One morning at my Aunt Dora’s store, Warren Utz, who had been nipping on a bottle of cheap wine all morning, almost got into a fight with a notions drummer because the man had dared to say something bad about Franklin Roosevelt. You didn’t badmouth Democrats in my neck of the woods.
So it would almost seem unpardonable that I would cast my first vote for a Republican, but I think I did. If Nixon was going to pull us out of Vietnam, then he should be president.
Democrat Lyndon Johnson, elected in the wake of the John F. Kennedy assassination, had mired up deeply in Southeast Asia with no hope of extrication. Casualties were mounting and it seemed that this war, already in its fourth year, might go on forever.
In many respects, 1968 was very similar to 2020. There was disease and rioting. And there was death. It was not a good year.
On April 4, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis and his death spawned riots, looting and burning in many of America’s inner cities. Those riots were so destructive that some cities, like Detroit, still haven’t recovered 52 years later.
Nixon said he would crack down on the inner-city rioting and restore order, something neither candidate in this year’s election is promising to do. In 1968, however, there was a cry that law and order be restored.
Two months after King’s assassination, Robert F. Kennedy, a strong civil rights advocate who was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, was also shot and killed.
But even before these two assassinations, America was stunned by casualties during the January Tet offensive in Vietnam. Too many American boys were coming home in flag-draped coffins and tension was mounting. There was draft card and flag burning and anti-Vietnam marches. High school graduates were greeted with draft notices almost before they could celebrate their new-found freedom.
As today, America was divided, not only by race, but also by ideology. Many older Americans supported the war and government’s contention that if South Vietnam fell, the whole world would fall under communist domination (the Domino Theory).
Younger Americans saw no end to the war and just wanted out. We were also divided by age. In 1968, the saying was that “you cannot trust anyone over 30.”
Nixon, who said he wanted an end to the war, appealed to younger voters. Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey, Johnson’s vice president, was seen as merely an extension of the status quo.
But there was a third candidate in the 1968 presidential election—former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, whose political views would have resonated with many of today’s conservative Republicans.
Wallace would also be the victim of an attempted assassination in 1972; a bullet would leave him partially paralyzed.
There was also a pandemic in 1968. Even as voters went to the polls on Nov. 5, the Hong Kong flu was raging in many parts of the world. It would peak in America during December 1968 and January 1969, killing 100,000 in this country and 1 million worldwide.
One hundred thousand American deaths in 1968 would equate to about 175,000 today since the population then was 200 million as opposed to 328 million today. Still, we took the pandemic in stride. Nothing closed.
Yes, America was in turmoil on Election Day in 1968 just as it is today. There were riots, protests, assassinations and a pandemic as voters cast their ballots. We were also in the midst of the Cold War, with Russian missiles aimed at our cities.
And there was an unpopular war that was killing American soldiers every day.
Like 2020, 1968 was a year from hell. Yes, we survived that year, but its effects—including a lasting drug culture—are still with us today.
Things were so bad in 1968 that many young people just wanted to “turn on, tune in and drop out.”
Many feel the same way as we go to the polls now.
Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County: djohn40330@aol.com
