JOHNSTON: Nature provides some rock-solid fun

Humans have a fascination for rocks.
I have a friend who works for a private day school way out in the country and she was remarking recently how during recess the kids love to play on an outcropping of granite in front of one of the buildings.
You can buy a child the most expensive toy available, but he will usually abandon it to go climb on a big old rock.
It didn’t occur to me until I started contemplating this column, but kids don’t have much of an opportunity to play on rocks these days. There are few big rocks in the towns and cities (except maybe for Central Park in New York) and developers move rocks before building subdivisions.
So I suppose you could say that today’s youth are “rock deprived,” which makes their fascination with big boulders even greater. When they find a big rock, they just instinctively want to climb it.
It is different for country kids, especially those who live in the foothills of Virginia. Every small bluff usually has an outcropping of rock that is just begging to be climbed.
And if there is a cluster of big rocks, well, that is even better. Climbing one and jumping to another is an adventure no child can pass up.
Along Skyline Drive (in the Shenandoah National Park) above Sperryville, there is such a cluster of rocks and anytime you drive by it, there is a group of kids—and adults—climbing those boulders.
The rocks on Old Rag Mountain are a favorite attraction. Hikers of every age love climbing up that old mountain to get to the big rock outcropping on top where they can sit and look out over the countryside below.
Yes, adults are fascinated with rocks, too. No matter one’s age, there is always a desire to climb up on a rock. A big old boulder brings the child out in us all. We just want to climb up on top of that rock.
I’m not sure why this is. Maybe it is a primitive instinct to get to an elevated spot where we can look about the countryside for possible danger or maybe prey (when humans were hunter/gatherers).
Animals do this, too. Foxes love to climb up on tall rocks to look around and coyotes often pick high outcroppings to howl in the moonlight.
I suppose all animals consider rocks to be safe. They are strong and (for the most part) firmly planted. You can climb atop a boulder without fear of it giving way.
Rocks are even biblical. The wise man builds his house upon a rock. Rocks imply safety (unless the Roadrunner is rolling a boulder down on Wile E. Coyote).
Rocks also imply endurance. The Plains Indians had a saying that “Only the rocks live forever.” And when praying to Man Above, warriors would try to find the highest rock and climb to its top. The top of a huge boulder made them feel closer to God.
We still climb to the top of the highest rocks. From Old Rag in the Shenandoah National Park to El Capitan in Yosemite to Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, rocks are there to be climbed, no matter what the risk. In this case, rocks become a challenge.
We even have a fascination with space rocks. On Friday, there is an asteroid—a space rock—that will come close to Earth and there is a .042 percent chance it will actually hit the planet. But not to worry, this is a small rock and won’t do any damage, so says NASA (but, then, this is 2020).
Rocks are like history books. Geologists use rocks to provide information on past events from glacial movements to volcanic activity.
And they are used for building, from homes to pyramids. Anything built of rock will last a long time.
But mostly rocks are for kids to play on. Climbing among and onto boulders has been a childhood pastime since the days of prehistoric man. Give a kid a nice rock to climb and he is a happy camper.
At the top, he can survey his surroundings and pretend to rule the world.
Kids and rocks are made for each other.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com
