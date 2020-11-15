JOHNSTON: Nature provides some rock-solid fun

Humans have a fascination for rocks.

I have a friend who works for a private day school way out in the country and she was remarking recently how during recess the kids love to play on an outcropping of granite in front of one of the buildings.

You can buy a child the most expensive toy available, but he will usually abandon it to go climb on a big old rock.

It didn’t occur to me until I started contemplating this column, but kids don’t have much of an opportunity to play on rocks these days. There are few big rocks in the towns and cities (except maybe for Central Park in New York) and developers move rocks before building subdivisions.

So I suppose you could say that today’s youth are “rock deprived,” which makes their fascination with big boulders even greater. When they find a big rock, they just instinctively want to climb it.

It is different for country kids, especially those who live in the foothills of Virginia. Every small bluff usually has an outcropping of rock that is just begging to be climbed.

And if there is a cluster of big rocks, well, that is even better. Climbing one and jumping to another is an adventure no child can pass up.