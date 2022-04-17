JOHNSTON: Neighborhood's favorite foxes have returned

THE little foxes are back.

For about eight years now, a litter of foxes has been raised in an old culvert under the lane into my neighborhood.

The mother always births the pups in a den back in the woods about 200 yards away, but when they are 4 or 5 weeks old she brings them to this culvert.

Yes, I know that’s strange, but that’s the way it happens, year after year. The question is, is this the same mother fox? Considering the lifespan of foxes, it is unlikely that the same mother has raised pups for eight (or more) breeding seasons.

Could this mother be the daughter of the fox that originally raised her pups in that culvert? Could she have remembered growing up there and decided to raise her litters in the same place?

And why does she birth the youngsters back in the woods and then bring them out in the open when they get bigger? Is she doing it because that’s the way her mother did it?

Whatever the reason, these four little red foxes are once again the darlings of the neighborhood with cars stopping (the culvert is right beside a mailbox) and neighbors taking pictures.

This litter, like the one last year, seems to love the attention and the pups will gladly pop out of their den and pose while mother watches from the edge of the woods 75 yards away.

Spring would not be the same without pups in the culvert.

Speaking of culverts, more and more animals are using these underground drainpipes their home. At least two groundhogs have taken up residence in other culverts along the 1.5-mile lane that extends from the county road to my house.

And I have seen polecats and possums use them as shelter, too. Animals, I suppose, are like people. Why work at building a home when someone else will build it for you?

Don’t the animals get wet when it rains? I’ve wondered that, too. These are old culverts so perhaps they do not take water, or at least much water. Water or no water, the animals love to live in culverts.

Groundhogs! I keep my gun on the kitchen table these days because there are two big old woodchucks eyeing both my upper and lower gardens. Last year these pests ate about all of my beet tops and my first planting of cabbage. I got two of them before the beans started growing and I thought I was rid of them for a while.

But if there is an abandoned home a groundhog will find it and this year there is one back under the barn and another in a hole under a leaning tree. I’ve got to get them before they get my garden.

Where are the coyotes that were supposed to control groundhogs?

I was sure that those cold nights (we got down to 19 degrees one morning two weeks ago and 17 another) would get my cabbage, but 10 of the 12 plants that I set out survived. Those that made it had some leaves burned but I think they will be okay. Still, I’m going to transplant another six just to make sure.

My peas, about two inches tall, were not hurt. Peas are tough. And my potatoes are just starting to emerge so they were not burned. Last week I planted yellow squash and zucchini in containers in the basement. Hopefully they will be ready to transplant by the first of May.

Finally, my buddy, Nick Hansohn, got his first gobbler up at my farm during the youth hunting weekend.

The 14-year-old and his dad had tried for three years to get a turkey on youth weekend, and it finally happened. It was about a 20-pound gobbler, and you never saw a more proud young man.

The season is now in for all hunters and lasts until the middle of May. And there are plenty of gobblers out there strutting.

Let’s hope the heavy rains hold off and there is a good hatch again this summer.

